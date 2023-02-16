Carlisle Borough Council member Jeff Stuby is seeking re-election to the council during this year's municipal election.

Stuby, a Democrat, is seeking a second term on the council. He was first elected in 2019.

In his announcement, Stuby said his work on the council includes spearheading an ordinance that decriminalized the possession of a small amount of marijuana in the borough, and he also helped establish the Carlisle Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“Local government is all about identifying problems in the community and working together to fix them," he said.

Stuby also touted collaborated efforts to develop the borough's plan for combating climate change, to provide new recreational amenities like the Skate Spot and to invest in Carlisle's infrastructure.

“It’s the work of helping other people and making Carlisle a better place to live that continues to draw me to serve as a local elected official," he said. "I’m proud to have been a part of efforts to improve our borough, and I want to continue to help in making Carlisle a safe, sustainable, and equitable community.”

Stuby currently works as a research manager with the state House of Representatives. He has master's degrees in education from Johns Hopkins University and in public administration from Villanova University, as well as bachelor's degrees in history and political science from Penn State University.