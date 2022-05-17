Candidates take leads in local primary races

Though the bulk of the mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in Cumberland County as of Tuesday night, a number of candidates are already making their mark through in-person voting for this year’s primary.

Cumberland County likely won’t have all of its mail-in and absentee ballots — about 14,000 — counted until Thursday, and the bulk of the ballots the county has received are from Democratic voters. As of Monday, the county had received 9,491 Democratic ballots compared to the 4,488 mail-in Republican ballots.

With some mail-in ballots yet to be counted and in-person voting not immediately reported in nearby counties, some local races remain up in the air.

Carlisle school board member Rick Coplen is vying for the 10th Congressional District seat against Shamaine Daniels of Harrisburg. Both want to face incumbent Rep. Scott Perry in the November election.

The 10th Congressional District includes eastern Cumberland County, northern York County and all of Dauphin County.

Coplen had an unsurprising lead in Cumberland County, with nearly 13,000 votes compared to Daniels’ 4,500 votes, including some mail-in ballot counts, according to the state elections website.

Dauphin County already reported some of its mail-in ballots, with Daniels taking the lead in those county votes, nabbing 7,067 mail-in votes compared to Coplen’s 2,844 votes. In York County where neither has a home-field advantage, the mail-in ballot count was closer, with Coplen taking 3,852 votes compared to Daniels’ 3,406 votes.

Dauphin and York counties did not, however, have many in-person votes reported on the state website as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

In the 103rd Legislative District race, state Rep. Patty Kim will likely nab the Democratic nomination and be one step closer to keeping a seat in the House of Representatives.

Kim dominated the Dauphin County votes, taking in 1,005 mail-in votes compared to challenger Heather MacDonald’s 127 votes. MacDonald’s home turf was Camp Hill, but Kim still had a stronger showing among Cumberland County voters as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Two Republicans were also looking to capitalize on the new seat, with Camp Hill resident and former Cumberland County prothonotary David Buell facing Jennie Jenkins-Dallas of Harrisburg. Though Jenkins-Dallas is from Dauphin County, she only managed to get 48 mail-in votes in Tuesday’s primary in Dauphin, compared to Buell’s 40 mail-in votes as of Tuesday evening.

The 103rd Legislative District includes most of Harrisburg, as well as Camp Hill, Lemoyne, East Pennsboro Township and Wormleysburg.

The other two contested races Tuesday in the county were solely on the Republican ballot.

Through the state redistricting process, the 34th Senatorial District seat was formed without an incumbent, which drew the attention of Rep. Greg Rothman and Cumberland Valley School Board member Michael Gossert.

Rothman took the lead in every county that falls under the new district, which includes the Carlisle area and western Cumberland County, upper Dauphin County and all of Perry County. In Cumberland and Perry counties, Rothman had nearly twice as many votes as Gossert as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. The mail-in votes in Dauphin County were more evenly split, though in-person voting was not yet available.

James Massey Jr. of East Pennsboro Township was the only Democrat on the ballot Tuesday and will likely face the Republican nominee.

While Rothman sought the Republican nomination for a Senate seat, his legislative district was up for grabs. Lower Allen Township Commissioner Thomas Kutz is vying for the Republican nomination against Upper Allen Township resident Eric Clancy. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Kutz was edging out Clancy for the nomination.

Kristal Markle was the only Democrat on the ballot, and she will likely be the competition in November.

After redistricting, the 87th Legislative District includes Silver Spring Township, Upper Allen Township, Mount Holly Springs, Monroe Township, most of South Middleton Township and one precinct of Lower Allen Township.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.