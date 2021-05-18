Candidates move ahead from uncontested races

As official results remain to be approved, a number of candidates on this year’s primary ballots are likely to move ahead to the November municipal election given the lack of opposition Tuesday.
And though many of the races Tuesday were uncontested, some of those may turn competitive in November when the Republican and Democratic nominees, as well as write-in candidates, combine on the fall ballot.
Here is a look at the uncontested races in the Tuesday primary:
Row offices
Most of the Cumberland County row office races featured Republican incumbents running unopposed in the primary and potentially unopposed again in the November election.
Controller Al Whitcomb, Recorder of Deeds Tammy Shearer, Prothonotary Dale Sabadish, Clerk of Courts Denny Lebo and Coroner Charley Hall all sought re-election without opposition from any Republican or Democratic candidates on the ballot.
Register of Wills Lisa Grayson ran unopposed in the Republican primary, but Jeffrey Filler was on the Democratic ballot and will likely face her in November.
Cumberland County Sheriff Ronny Anderson is not running for re-election this year, but there is only one candidate on the primary ballot — Republican Jody Smith.
School boards
For this year’s primary races, school board seats were either contested or had the exact number of candidates running to fill available seats.
Republican incumbents ran unopposed in their party’s primary for each of the regional seats in Big Spring School District: John Wardle for Cooke and Penn townships, David Gutshall for Lower Mifflin Township (who cross-filed on both ballots), Robert Over for Newville and Alexis Blasco-Hurley for Upper Mifflin Township. However, there were also two Democrats running for two of the seats, potentially posing a challenge in November. Terry Myers looked to unseat Wardle for the Cooke and Penn townships position, while Ursus Fedin will look to take the Upper Mifflin seat from Blasco-Hurley.
Only one of the three races for regional seats on the Cumberland Valley School Board was uncontested, with one candidate on each ballot running for the Silver Spring Township seat. Incumbent Republican Brian Drapp and Democrat Evelyn Sosu will likely face each other in November after running unopposed Tuesday.
For the Mechanicsburg School Board, only two candidates cross-filed for two open seats in Region 1. Incumbents Brian Sanker and Ryan Hartman are seeking re-election, with no opposition in the primary.
The District C race was uncontested for Shippensburg School Board, with two candidates cross-filed for two open seats. Incumbents Dwayne Burt and Nathan Goates are seeking re-election.
The South Middleton School Board race is one of the few where none of the four incumbents (John Greenbaum, Denise MacIvor, Jon Still and Stacey Knavel) sought re-election. Only four newcomers were on the ballot Tuesday for the four open seats: Eric Berry, Frederick Withum III, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner. Withum cross-filed and will be on both ballots, but the other three candidates were only on the Republican ballot, which means more names could be added to this list in November.
Borough councils
Most of the borough council races, except for Mechanicsburg’s borough council, were uncontested in Tuesday’s primary.
In Camp Hill, only four Democrats filed to run for four open seats: Emily Smith, Mercedes Evans, Jennifer Hoover and Michele Forbes. The candidates are all newcomers — incumbents Richard Guerin, Zachary Williard, Leigh Twiford and Carl Schultz did not seek re-election. With no Republican candidates on the primary ballot, all four Democrats could make it to the Camp Hill Borough Council and become the only local government board comprised of all women.
Carlisle’s borough council race has only two open seats, with incumbent Democrat Brenda Landis seeking re-election and Democratic newcomer Safronia Perry looking to take the seat of Deb Fulham-Winston, who is not seeking re-election. There were no Republican candidates on the ballot.
In Lemoyne, two candidates on each of the Republican and Democratic ballots ran for four open seats on the borough council. Should no write-in or third-party candidate make it to the November ballot, the council seats could go to back to its incumbents: Republicans Suzanne Yenchko and Joseph Gargiulo and Democrats Gale Gallo and Gene Koontz, who was appointed in January 2020.
Three of the four incumbents on the Mount Holly Springs Borough Council ran for re-election: Republicans Cathy Neff, Sherry Boyles and Cynthia Goshorn. Katie Daniels did not seek re-election, and Republican Deborah Halpin-Brophy looked to take that seat. Democrat Brian Robertson was the only candidate on his ballot, which will make the November election contested for the borough council.
Only Republican incumbent Robert Kline sought re-election for the New Cumberland Borough Council, which has four seats up for election. Fellow Republican and former New Cumberland Mayor DJ Landis was also on the ballot, and four Democratic challengers will make for a contested November election: Robert Hasemeier, Fred Miles, Linda Ries and Gennifer Richie.
With none of the incumbents running for Newburg’s borough council, there were two Republicans and one Democrat running for two open 4-year seats on the council: Republicans Barry Starliper and Francis Moore II and Democrat Monica Logan. There are also two open 2-year seats on the council, but Republican Kenneth Rife is the only candidate on either ballot in May.
Incumbent Republican Joey Diehl and Democrat Scott Penner were the only two candidates on their ballots for two open seats for the South Ward on Newville’s borough council, while Democratic newcomer Robert Darius was the only candidate on either ballot for a single open North Ward seat.
Incumbent Democrat Keith Swartz ran unopposed in the primary and will potentially do so again in November for his East Ward seat on the Shippensburg Borough Council, while incumbent Democrat John Alosi could face Republican Michael Fague in November for his West Ward seat.
Only three Republicans were on the ballot for our open seats on the Shiremanstown Borough Council, with John Getz and Lucielle Getz seeking re-election, and newcomer Bryan Homer Jr. joining the race.
The four Republican incumbents on the Wormleysburg Borough Council ran unopposed in the primary but will face at least two Democrats in the November election. Republicans Warren Stumpf, Thomas Martini, Stephen Hawbecker and Joe Deklinski, and Democrats Don Paul Shearer and Patricia McAtee were the only candidates on their respective ballots Tuesday.
Township seats
Cooke Township’s board of supervisors race was the only one in the county with no candidates vying for positions, while other municipal boards saw one candidate for single open seats.
Republican Rob Kole was the only one on the ballot for Dickinson Township supervisor, incumbent Republican James Heishman was the only candidate on either ballot for Lower Mifflin Township supervisor, incumbent Republican Don Geistwhite was the sole candidate for Middlesex Township supervisor, Republican newcomer Philip Paetzold was the only candidate for Monroe Township supervisor, incumbent Republican Ralph Fisher was the only North Newton Township supervisor candidate, incumbent Republican Ken Sheaffer was the only Penn Township supervisor candidate, newcomer Republican John Knutelsky was the only candidate seeking a Shippensburg Township supervisor seat, incumbent Republicans Duff Manweiler and Bryan Gembusia were the only candidates for their seats for South Middleton Township, incumbent Republican David Durff was the only South Newton Township supervisor candidate, and Republican newcomer Donnie Farlling was the only Upper Frankford Township candidate.
Republican incumbent Talon Landreth was unopposed in the primary for Southampton Township supervisor, but he will likely face Democrat Carolyn Forbes in the November election.
Three Democrats and three Republicans ran for the three open seats on the Hampden Township Board of Commissioners. The Republicans were incumbents John Gaspich Jr. and Nate Silcox, along with Sherri Chippo, who was appointed to fill Ken Fetrow’s seat after he died unexpectedly this year. The three Democrats are Jennifer Mangan, Ryan Argot and David Fish.
On the Lower Allen Township Board of Commissioners, only Republican Dean Villone sought re-election. With two seats up for grabs, there were two Republican candidates (Villone and Josh Nagy) and two Democrats (Joseph Swartz and John Freidhoff) on the primary ballots, and they will likely face off in November.
