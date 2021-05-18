Candidates move ahead from uncontested races

In Lemoyne, two candidates on each of the Republican and Democratic ballots ran for four open seats on the borough council. Should no write-in or third-party candidate make it to the November ballot, the council seats could go to back to its incumbents: Republicans Suzanne Yenchko and Joseph Gargiulo and Democrats Gale Gallo and Gene Koontz, who was appointed in January 2020.

Three of the four incumbents on the Mount Holly Springs Borough Council ran for re-election: Republicans Cathy Neff, Sherry Boyles and Cynthia Goshorn. Katie Daniels did not seek re-election, and Republican Deborah Halpin-Brophy looked to take that seat. Democrat Brian Robertson was the only candidate on his ballot, which will make the November election contested for the borough council.

Only Republican incumbent Robert Kline sought re-election for the New Cumberland Borough Council, which has four seats up for election. Fellow Republican and former New Cumberland Mayor DJ Landis was also on the ballot, and four Democratic challengers will make for a contested November election: Robert Hasemeier, Fred Miles, Linda Ries and Gennifer Richie.