Carlisle Borough's magisterial district judge on Tuesday announced he is seeking re-election to the seat.

Jonathan Birbeck is seeking a second term as the district judge covering cases that occur in the Borough of Carlisle. Birbeck was appointed to the position in June 2016 by Gov. Tom Wolf when the seat opened between election years, and he was elected to serve his first term in November 2017.

"I've been pleased to serve the residents of Carlisle Borough for 7 1/2 years, and I'd like to continue the work I do for another six years," Birbeck said.

Birbeck filed his incumbent Magisterial District Judge Nomination Certificate Tuesday and will appear on the primary ballot in May.

Prior to serving as a district judge, Birbeck served in the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office for more than 27 years. He was also elected president of the Cumberland County Bar Association from 2019 to 2020.

Birbeck received his bachelor's in psychology from Lebanon Valley College in 1982 and his law degree from Dickinson School of Law in 1987. He also coached the men's tennis team at Dickinson from 1995 to 2010.