Biden says Trump exercises 'no leadership' on virus response

DARBY, Pa. — Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to "wake up” to the damage being done by the coronavirus pandemic in remarks Wednesday that served as a scathing critique of the president’s leadership of the country during the economic reopening under the virus.

“Donald Trump wants to style himself as a wartime president. Unlike any other wartime leader, he takes no responsibility, he exercises no leadership, now he has just flat surrendered the fight,” Biden said at a recreation center in Darby, Pennsylvania, a town in the Philadelphia suburbs.

At times pounding his podium for emphasis, Biden charged that the president is trying to declare the pandemic over and done with even as it continues to kill Americans and wreak havoc on the economy.

“Mr. President, don’t leave the American people to face this threat on their own, with no guidance, resources or leadership from the federal government.”

He added, “Don’t waste any more of our time.”

While Biden has spent the better part of the last month ratcheting up his critique of Trump over everything from his response to George Floyd’s killing by police to his handling of the economy, the 15-minute speech Wednesday marked his sharpest remarks yet on the president’s handling of the virus outbreak.