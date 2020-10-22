 Skip to main content
Biden, Pence to return to Pennsylvania in campaign's final stretch

Election 2020 Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pa., Oct. 6.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Fresh off visits by President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, Pennsylvania will again host Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence in the coming days in the contest for the state's 20 electoral votes.

Biden will attend events in Bucks County and Luzerne County on Saturday, his campaign said.

Bucks County is a politically divided suburb of Philadelphia that Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016's election. Luzerne County is a longtime Democratic county that delivered a strong vote for Trump in 2016's election.

On Friday, Pence will travel to West Mifflin, in suburban Pittsburgh, to tout the Trump administration's economic policies, the Trump campaign said.

Pittsburgh and surrounding Allegheny County backed Clinton in 2016. But Trump found strong support from surrounding counties that, at one time, had been Democratic strongholds thanks to unionized coal miners and steelworkers.

