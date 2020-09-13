Biden backs DePasquale as PA-10 becomes one of the nation's tightest races

That effort has been buoyed by considerable outside spending, including a six-figure effort from House Freedom Action, a conservative political action committee whose ads also attempt to cast DePasquale as a radical leftist.

On the ground, however, DePasquale has voiced criticisms of his party’s more radical proposals, such as the Green New Deal resolution and universal Medicare legislation. During his primary campaign, he largely emphasized bipartisanship, but also endorsed some progressive policies such as a $15 per hour minimum wage and free in-state college tuition for publicly-financed schools.

In his endorsement message, Biden also praised DePasquale’s “audit of Pharmacy Benefit Managers that spurred legislation that will lower the cost of prescriptions drugs for seniors across the state,” indicating both Democratic campaigns are likely to continue pushing on health care.