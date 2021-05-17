Barletta to enter Pennsylvania's GOP stakes for governor

As one of Trump's 20 hand-picked electors in Pennsylvania last year, Barletta told the Associated Press in December that "there's no question there was fraud."

Barletta still maintains that he doesn't know for sure if the election was stolen from Trump: "No one knows that," he said. "Who can say for certain how much the election was changed to the difference that would have made? Nobody."

Trump's baseless claims mail-in ballots are rife with fraud have also stoked opposition among Republicans to Pennsylvania's 2019 mail-in voting law.

Barletta said that, as governor, he would consider signing legislation to repeal universal mail-in voting, leaving only the constitutionally authorized absentee ballot for voters who meet a narrow set of excuses.

"I would consider signing it because I believe it's ripe for fraud," Barletta said. "I think it encourages the chances."

Prosecutors have turned up a handful of cases in Pennsylvania of people trying to vote by mail for a dead mother or wife, but nothing even remotely approaching Trump's false claims that have been thrown out of court for lack of evidence.