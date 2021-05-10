Attorney announces run for South Middleton area magisterial district judge

Long-time Pennsylvania licensed attorney John Basial is one of three candidates running for the magisterial district judge seat that covers South Middleton Township, Dickinson Township and Mount Holly Springs Borough.

The Republican, who is cross-filed for the race, will face candidates John Shugars and Daniel Freedman on each of the ballots in the May 18 primary. They are all vying to take the position that will be vacated by current judge Susan Day.

“The fact is, every issue a district judge handles is a legal issue,” he said. “You want a judge who is a lawyer and has the most and broadest legal experience. I am the only candidate with this level of experience.

“I have hundreds of hearings, jury and non-jury trials under my belt, a judicial temperament and the ability to always consider both sides,” he added. “Our community needs someone who is ready to work on day one, not someone who needs on-the-job training or has to recuse himself from criminal cases he was previously involved in."

Basial said he has experience in both the public and private sector, handling civil, criminal and family law matters. He has been a law clerk for a Common Pleas judge, an assistant district attorney and a counsel to four Pennsylvania state senators, including two Senate majority leaders.

