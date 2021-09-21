Appeals court judge candidates talk temperament, not cases

HARRISBURG — Eight candidates for four seats on Pennsylvania's statewide appeals court endured an hour of lightning round questions during an online campaign forum on Monday, but the verdict on their performance will have to wait for voters on Nov. 2.

Judicial conduct rules prevented the candidates from even being asked about specific cases or controversies in a state where last year's presidential election and sharp partisan divisions over the pandemic have repeatedly landed in state courts.

But they did have a lot to say about their own qualifications and backgrounds, each arguing that they would be best suited to serve on the state Supreme, Superior or Commonwealth courts.

“My experience drives me every day, and my deep, deep, deep belief in the fair and impartial administration of justice,” said Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson, the Republican candidate for Supreme Court.

His opponent, Democratic Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin, said she is “a judge who truly wears my black robe for all Pennsylvanians.”

The question-and-answer format gave candidates about 30 seconds to reply. The time limit was bluntly enforced by moderator Maureen McBride, a leader of the appellate division at her law firm outside Philadelphia.