AP EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before president is known

And here's another wrinkle that could delay the naming of a winner: In some key states, mail-in ballots can come in several days after Election Day and still be counted, as long as they are postmarked by then. Democrats have argued that the flood of absentee ballots and slow mail delivery in some areas makes such a precaution necessary.

For example, mail-in ballots from Nevada voters are not due until Nov. 10 if postmarked by Election Day. In North Carolina, mail-in ballots are not due until Nov. 12 if postmarked by Election Day.

THERE WILL BE LEGAL CHALLENGES

Polling indicates that a majority of Trump's supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while more than half of Joe Biden's backers plan to vote by mail. Expect the Trump campaign's legal team to challenge the validity of many mail-in ballots cast in critical battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"We will have a sizable contingent of lawyers who will be ready to fend off any of the shenanigans that Democrats are trying," Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, told reporters this week.

SOME EARLY SIGNS?