A school board member in Adams County announced he will launch a campaign for a state seat in the 33rd Senatorial District.
Rich Sterner, a Democrat and current vice president of the Bermudian Springs school board, said this week that he will host a campaign launch from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Thirsty Farmer on Cashtown Road in Biglerville, Adams County.
He is looking to receive the Democratic nomination for the 33rd Senatorial District, which covers Southampton Township, Shippensburg Township and Shippensburg Borough in Cumberland County, as well as parts of Franklin County and York County and all of Adams County.
The current state senator of the district, Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano, previously announced his intention to seek re-election.
You have free articles remaining.
Sterner is a retired teacher and principal, having worked as a teacher from 1990 to 1994, as a middle school principal from 1994 to 1997 and high school principal from 1997 to 2015. Before that, from 1984 to 1989, he worked as a service manager at Allenberry Inn and Playhouse.
"As a former school administrator, I realize the importance of leadership, compassion and honor when working with families and people," he said in an email. "We are all responsible for each other. We are all on the same team."
Sterner said he's looking to work across the aisle on issues, including finding a bipartisan legislation on Second Amendment rights that would require safety education for all gun owners, but would not involve confiscation of guns. He's also looking at health care issues, including maintaining insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions, reducing the costs of prescription drugs and addressing mental health and addiction issues.
With his background as an employee and now school director, education is a key issue for Sterner. Some of his platform ideas include eliminating standardized testing, creating an evaluation system based on data such as graduation rates and success beyond graduation, holding charter schools and cyber schools accountable and providing fair funding for public schools.
The Pennsylvania primary will be held on April 28.