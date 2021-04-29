A look at the referendum questions on this year's primary ballot

Recent opinions in both cases have indicated that the question isn’t whether the state has the ability to enact restrictions per se – it does, but within limits. The core question is whether the Wolf administration’s allegedly inconsistent and arbitrary enforcement of the restrictions rises to the point of violating due process and equal protection rights.

Judge William Stickman’s September 2020 opinion in the Butler County case, which is currently being appealed, specified that the state does have a legitimate interest in creating restrictions to prevent the spread of disease, but that the Wolf administration’s execution of those restrictions was haphazard and ill-defined to the point that they failed to meet the precedent of “narrowly tailored” limits on Constitutional rights.

If Stickman’s decision were to hold, it would indicate that future emergency actions of a similar type by either the governor or secretary would have to be much more precise, regardless of what level of power the legislature holds over them.

Racial and ethnic discrimination

The third question on the May ballot is also a proposed amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution, which would add language specifying that equal rights under state law cannot be denied or abridged because of race or ethnicity.