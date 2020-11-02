6 key questions going into the 2020 presidential election

Election Day is finally upon us.

Or at least what we still call Election Day, since more than 93 million Americans have already cast ballots in an election that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in more than a century, its economic fallout and a long-simmering reckoning with systemic racism.

Here are some key questions we are considering as the final votes are cast and counted:

WHAT DO AMERICANS WANT FROM A PRESIDENT?

Elections are always about where Americans want to steer the country. That's especially true this year as the U.S. confronts multiple crises and is choosing between two candidates with very different visions for the future.

President Donald Trump has downplayed the coronavirus outbreak even as cases surge across the U.S. He has panned governors — virtually all Democrats — who have imposed restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the disease. And he has bucked public health guidelines by holding his signature campaign rallies featuring crowds of supporters — often unmasked — packed shoulder to shoulder.