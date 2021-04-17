2020's election keeps coming up in 2021's high court race in Pa.

HARRISBURG — In the Republican primary in Pennsylvania's top-of-the-ticket election contest this year, one particular subject keeps coming up on the campaign trail: last year's presidential election.

The campaign for an open state Supreme Court seat follows Donald Trump’s relentless and baseless claims that November's election was stolen from him and a parade of complaints — and distortions — by Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania about the actions of state elections officials and judges.

Paula Patrick, a Republican candidate, said voters primarily ask her about election integrity, and things like whether she believes the election was stolen from Trump or whether she agrees with court decisions in the case.

She doesn't answer, she said, because these are issues that could come before the courts again.

"This election is on the heels of a very contentious election in 2020, so regardless of what I think of what happened in our election ... we know the issues surrounding that election were pretty hot,” Patrick said in an interview.