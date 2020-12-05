Elections shaping up to become major issue in Pa. Legislature

One bill would even repeal Pennsylvania’s expansive year-old mail-in balloting law.

They will push to pass something before the May 18 primary election, although getting it signed into law will depend on bringing aboard Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.

“We’d like to tighten it up as soon as we can,” Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said in an interview. “We always have the hurdle of the governor, working with him and if he doesn’t like it, he just goes to the state Supreme Court.”

In a joint statement, Ward and other top Republican lawmakers said the Legislature will “investigate and seek answers to the questions presented in the 2020 General Election because it is ‘crucial to restoring public confidence in elections.’”

“There are very legitimate and credible issues which need to be resolved after the 2020 election about the security of mail-in ballots and the process of counting votes,” they wrote.

In particular, Republicans have complained about state Supreme Court decisions and guidance given to counties by Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on handling and counting mail-in ballots.