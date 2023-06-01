Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections will draw the winner in the primary race for the Democratic nomination for the Magisterial District Judge 09-3-02 in the Newville area.

The drawing will take place this Friday, said Bethany Salzarulo, director of elections and voter registration. The bureau officially certified the results of the May 16 primary during a meeting on Tuesday.

On the Democratic ticket for the judge seat, John Hanner and Michael Rinaldi both received 351 votes. Hanner had received more votes on the Republican ticket, with 1,330 votes to Rinaldi’s 1,106 votes, already giving him the Republication nomination to get onto the November general election ballot.