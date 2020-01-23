Election 2020: Miller announces run for Rothman's statehouse district in Cumberland County

Nicole Miller has announced a Democratic run for the 87th PA House District, a seat currently held by Republican Rep. Greg Rothman, but likely the most competitive district in Cumberland County’s current political geography.

In a campaign announcement, Miller highlighted her interest in health care, both broadly and specifically toward mental health and school resources. Miller, a 43-year-old mother of three, lost her 19-year-old son two years ago after a struggle with mental health issues.

“I am running because I know that many people living in the Commonwealth are struggling to find help in a broken mental health care system. This affects our students, veterans, educators and neighbors. I can no longer watch as we move forward at this slow pace while we are losing lives,” Miller wrote in her announcement.

“The issues we face aren’t partisan and the solutions shouldn’t be partisan either,” Miller continued. “Providing children with strong, safe schools along with clean air and water are issues on which we should all be able to agree. Veterans are lacking the support they need and deserve given the sacrifices they have made for our country.”