Election 2020: Grassroots progressive coalition takes shape in Pennsylvania

Still, its leaders say the problems it wants to solve will not come down to a single candidate or a single election, or simply defeating Trump.

“It’s not just about Trump,” said Jane Palmer, who helped start the group Indivisible Berks, which became Berks Stands Up. “He’s going to go someday. But the ideologies and the money and the forces that put him there are still going to be there, and there are a lot of us that understand that now. And one of the messages now is, ‘Let’s win in 2020, and don’t you dare fall asleep after that.’ We all made that mistake with Obama.”

The idea of a broad-based issues organization starting up with a sort of political party structure is, in many ways, novel, political scientists say.

To some extent, the post-Trump explosion of progressive groups reminds political scientists of the explosion of tea party-aligned groups that emerged after Barack Obama's election. Those groups never formed a wider structure and disappeared after several years, political scientists say.

One key talking point for Pennsylvania Stands Up is designed to cross political ideologies: the idea that the economy is rigged for the rich, and everyone else is at the bottom.

That very much sounds like a Sanders or Warren campaign theme.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}