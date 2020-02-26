Election 2020: DePasquale, Brier make pitches to voters at Widener forum

HARRISBURG — With two months to go until Pennsylvania's April 28 primary election, Democratic congressional candidates Eugene DePasquale and Tom Brier held their first major face-to-face discussion Tuesday night.
The forum at Widener University School of Law in Harrisburg featured both candidates frequently stressing the importance of beating Republican incumbent Scott Perry. But the forum also drew out a few differences between Democrats’ two choices for the 10th Congressional District, which includes Carlisle and eastern Cumberland County as well as Dauphin and northern York counties.
After the forum, many voters expressed a similar sentiment — DePasquale, Pennsylvania’s current Auditor General and a three-term state legislator, has a clear edge in political know-how, while Brier brings a certain youthful vigor.
Brier is “a breath of fresh air,” said voter Aisha Mobley. “But Mr. DePasquale does bring experience, which I also respect.”
That contrast could be seen in several policy points. Brier, for instance, has played up his endorsement of the Green New Deal, a sweeping proposal by some current congressional Democrats to combat climate change with large public investments, including a federal job guarantee.
Brier likened the proposal to the nation’s massive public spending effort in the Second World War.
“What happened to the country that looked at those challenges as an opportunity?” Brier asked. “Climate change can be the one issue that brings our country together.”
Climate change
DePasquale did not put a specific name on his proposals, saying he would pursue an “aggressive plan to tackle climate change.” He stressed his prior experience in helping to craft Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Investment Act in 2008, which established a laundry list of grants and tax incentives for energy efficiency and green energy production.
With no Republican buy-in initially, DePasquale said he was a key player in getting 80 GOP state legislators on board.
“You have to find those willing to be a yes — not automatically a yes, but willing — and spend painstaking hours with those individuals,” DePasquale said.
At several points, DePasquale stressed his bipartisan abilities — both in reaching across the aisle on legislation and as Auditor General, rooting out wasteful spending in both Republican and Democratic administrations.
“I believe we have to try building bridges across the ideological spectrum,” DePasquale said, while also stressing that “I know how to hold powerful people accountable regardless of their party.”
With his history in office and several high-profile endorsements, including from Gov. Tom Wolf, DePasquale likely holds a name-recognition advantage in the race. He also made an electability argument on Tuesday, saying that, by his calculations, he would have carried the 10th District by two points in his 2016 Auditor General run had the district existed at that time, even though President Donald Trump carried the district by nine points.
The current PA-10 district was created via court-directed redistricting in the PA Supreme Court’s landmark anti-gerrymandering decision two years ago.
Brier cited this to strike at DePasquale, noting that, as a state representative, DePasquale voted for the maps that were ultimately found unconstitutional, which Brier characterized as a decision to disenfranchise voters.
“This is something that deprived everybody in this room of the right to equal representation in Congress,” Brier said.
DePasquale defended himself by noting that, while the map was a compromise, he had introduced legislation for a non-partisan, independent redistricting commission in Pennsylvania and fought unsuccessfully to have the commission tied to the last redistricting.
“I have one major regret in that — we should have fought harder,” DePasquale said. “We should have had an amendment to have a nonpartisan body draw those maps.”
Castle doctrine
Brier also went after DePasquale’s legislative record with regard to Pennsylvania’s so-called “castle doctrine” law, which DePasquale mentioned when the candidates were asked to name something on which they agreed with Perry.
Such laws, broadly speaking, enshrine the rights of citizens to use lethal force without a duty to retreat in certain self-defense scenarios, but have also been blamed by civil rights groups as encouraging unjustified shootings.
“Trayvon Martin was castle doctrine,” Brier said, referencing the now-infamous 2012 killing in Sanford, Florida, of the unarmed black teen by George Zimmerman.
But DePasquale retorted that Pennsylvania’s “castle doctrine” law, which he supported in 2011, limits the no-duty-to-retreat clause to one’s own home or vehicle.
“That was not George Zimmerman’s property. He was acting outside his own property. Under Pennsylvania law, he would have been prosecuted as the murderer he is,” DePasquale said.
On other issues, Brier and DePasquale showed broad agreement, but with different nuance.
Tax cuts
On a question about taxes, both candidates agreed that the 2017 tax cut legislation, championed by President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans like Perry, was far too slanted toward high-income filers and corporations.
“That legislation tilted the tax code of the United States toward the people that didn’t need the help,” DePasquale said.
“This is the Republican philosophical approach — it’s to get the ammunition they need to cut the social safety net programs,” Brier said of the tax cuts and the ensuing balloon in the federal deficit.
Trump’s 2020 budget proposal includes major restrictions to Social Security disability, Medicaid, food stamps, and other such programs.
DePasquale’s solution was one often cited by Democrats — reverse much of the Trump tax cuts, expand the Earned Income Tax Credit for the working class, and institute a $15 hourly minimum wage.
Brier’s response concentrated on an idea floated during the recession that federal bailouts or subsidies of corporations should be tied to an equity stake in that company. this allows the government to reap the rewards of success and distribute it to workers instead of shouldering only the burden of failure.
“The investments that go sideways are left on us,” Brier said, while shareholders and executives benefit from public investment that turns out favorably, a lopsided distribution.
A difference of approach also showed on a question about student debt. Brier proposed a national cap on student loan interest somewhere around 3.5 percent, and for all outstanding student debt to be re-amortized as if it had accrued at that lower rate all along.
DePasquale called for free in-state tuition to all publicly-supported colleges, citing his own audits of Pennsylvania’s state-funded schools that prompted the state legislature to increase funding in recent budgets. The system could be made entirely free for state residents if adequate state and federal appropriations were in place, DePasquale said.
On some issues, voters at Tuesday’s event said they were left broadly dissatisfied.
Reaction
Kristen Williams said she didn’t like that neither Brier nor DePasquale was willing to say who they preferred for the Democratic Presidential nomination.
She was also perturbed that neither supported a Medicare-for-all plan, with both candidates saying they preferred to strengthen the Affordable Care Act with a public option or Medicare buy-in as a gradual path to single-payer healthcare.
“You’re already telling me that you’re coming to the table with the compromise position,” Williams said.
A die-hard Bernie Sanders supporter, Williams said the ability of the candidate to beat Scott Perry wasn’t everything, and that the candidates needed to prove their values.
“I don’t need you to be just an inch better than the Republican,” said Williams, who said she was leaning toward DePasquale because of his more aggressive stance on free higher education.
Williams’ mother, Christina Johnson, said she also leaned toward DePasquale, but for the opposite reason. Both women, who are African-American, said they are representative of a generation gap among black voters, with older black voters tending to vote strategically for who they think is most likely to unseat a Republican.
“If you’re thinking about who’s going to win the fight, right now, it’s DePasquale,” Johnson said.
But by a judgement of campaign paraphernalia, Brier held an advantage on Tuesday night, with at least a dozen young campaign volunteers wearing T-shirts bearing his name.
The campaign has been very active recruiting volunteers and registering voters in high schools and colleges, said Ellie Blanchard, a Boiling Springs High School senior who serves as an intern for Brier’s campaign.
Blanchard and fellow Brier campaigner Caroline Klunk said they were attracted to Brier’s more aggressive stance on climate change, and that the issue is the key animator for the campaign’s young activists.
“It’s a cross-generational issue,” Blanchard said. “We also appreciate that Tom’s campaign is very grassroots.”
