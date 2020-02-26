Election 2020: DePasquale, Brier make pitches to voters at Widener forum

“That legislation tilted the tax code of the United States toward the people that didn’t need the help,” DePasquale said.

“This is the Republican philosophical approach — it’s to get the ammunition they need to cut the social safety net programs,” Brier said of the tax cuts and the ensuing balloon in the federal deficit.

Trump’s 2020 budget proposal includes major restrictions to Social Security disability, Medicaid, food stamps, and other such programs.

DePasquale’s solution was one often cited by Democrats — reverse much of the Trump tax cuts, expand the Earned Income Tax Credit for the working class, and institute a $15 hourly minimum wage.

Brier’s response concentrated on an idea floated during the recession that federal bailouts or subsidies of corporations should be tied to an equity stake in that company. this allows the government to reap the rewards of success and distribute it to workers instead of shouldering only the burden of failure.

“The investments that go sideways are left on us,” Brier said, while shareholders and executives benefit from public investment that turns out favorably, a lopsided distribution.