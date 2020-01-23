Election 2020: Crossley announces run for 199th statehouse seat

Kayla Jane Crossley announced she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 199th Pennsylvania House District seat currently held by Republican Barb Gleim.

Crossley, a Newville resident, said she is “believed to be the first openly transgender female candidate for state elected office in Pennsylvania” and is a regional representative for TransAdvocacy PA.

She is also a volunteer with Community Cares, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Safe Harbor, the Amani Festival and Cumberland County Roundtable, according a campaign announcement.

Crossley has worked in health care facility management for 25 years and wants to improve nursing home care and staffing as a legislator, according to her announcement.

“We need a leader for the 199th in Harrisburg who sees all people as equal, who is committed to listening, and who is ready to work with you and for you, bringing people together on the issues that affect us all right here in the district. It is time to vote for your American values: equality, equity, and justice,” Crossley said.