Election 2020: Crossley announces run for 199th state House seat

Janelle Kayla Crossley announced she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 199th Pennsylvania House District seat currently held by Republican Barb Gleim.
Crossley, a Newville resident, said she is “believed to be the first openly transgender female candidate for state elected office in Pennsylvania” and is a regional representative for TransAdvocacy PA.
She is also a volunteer with Community Cares, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Safe Harbor, the Amani Festival and Cumberland County Roundtable, according a campaign announcement.
Crossley has worked in health care facility management for 25 years and wants to improve nursing home care and staffing as a legislator, according to her announcement.
“We need a leader for the 199th in Harrisburg who sees all people as equal, who is committed to listening, and who is ready to work with you and for you, bringing people together on the issues that affect us all right here in the district. It is time to vote for your American values: equality, equity, and justice,” Crossley said.
She also emphasized an interest in policies including “school funding, school safety, gun violence, response to climate change, improving infrastructure in our communities, combating homelessness, working for equality and equal pay for women, and ensuring equality for all races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and gender identities/expressions.”
The 199th District includes most of the northern half of Cumberland County, as well as Carlisle Borough and Dickinson Township. Gleim won the seat in 2018 with 59% of the vote vs. Democratic candidate Sherwood McGinnis. Gleim previously announced she is seeking re-election for her seat.
