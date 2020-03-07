Election 2020: Biden's big wins also were big for his Pennsylvania backers

Biden currently has 664 delegates to Sanders' 573, and voters in 10 states cast ballots over the next two weeks. There is no assurance that Biden racks up enough delegates to win the nomination over Sanders before July's convention. And many Democrats still worry about a rift between moderate and progressive voters.

But Biden's resurgence after a slow start seemed to validate the political capital the state's leading Democrats have put into his candidacy.

“We call him the 'scrappy kid from Scranton,'" said Christopher Patrick, Lackawanna County's Democratic Party chair. “He’s our guy.”

The primary aside, Pennsylvania's Democratic Party is under pressure to show it can make the state blue again.

Trump's shocking 2016 victory in Pennsylvania helped pave his way to the White House, and shifted the state's electoral votes to the Republican column for the first time since 1988.

On top of that, no Democrat has won the presidency without winning Pennsylvania since Harry S. Truman in 1948.

While the state party itself has sought to remain neutral, many of its officials have long seen Biden as the best candidate to attract conservative Democrats who drifted to Trump in 2016. They also think he can appeal to moderate Republicans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}