Election 2022: What does it take to volunteer as a poll worker, party poll watchers in Cumberland County?

The general election may be a few weeks away, but registered voters in Cumberland County still have some opportunities to take a more active role in the election process.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections this week started training its volunteer poll workers, but Director Bethany Salzarulo said the bureau will likely keep accepting volunteers through mid- to late October.

Salzarulo said her office has even fielded phone calls on the day of the election in past years from those looking to volunteer, though those callers tend to be added to the volunteer list for the next election.

“Right now we’re doing very well [with the number of volunteers]," she said. "We’ll always accept more because people tend to drop out the closer you get. Usually we have, give or take, 1,000 volunteers, sometimes a little more. For larger elections, we have a few more.”

These thousand volunteers will staff each of the 118 precincts in Cumberland County, and Salzarulo said they are vital to the election process.

“We couldn’t do it without them, for sure," she said. "They’re the front lines of Election Day every year. They’re extremely important.”

Salzarulo said each poll worker will participate in training courses in groups that take about an hour-and-a-half to complete.

“They’re taught how to do their responsibilities," she said, adding that this means learning how to operate the voting machine, how to sign in voters, how to open and close the polls and how to handle other paperwork, including provisional ballots.

The number of workers sent to each precinct will depend on the size of the precinct. Salzarulo said there could be two to six volunteers who take care of the sign-in books, depending on the precinct's population, and the county aims to have one volunteer for every two voting machines.

Volunteers can be residents from the voting precinct they're staffing, but the county may move them to other nearby precincts where there may be greater need, assuming they agree.

“If they’re willing, we can do that," she said. "Some let us know they’re willing to go anywhere in the county.”

Though poll workers are around the machines all day, it's the judge of elections at each precinct who will handle the actual voting data and deliver it to the Bureau of Elections staff, who handle all the work with the votes and ballots after the polls have closed.

The judge of elections, along with two inspectors of election, are the only ones required to be at each precinct for the entire time that the poll is open. Those positions are elected positions within the county.

Poll watchers

While the only requirement to volunteer as a poll worker is to be a registered voter in Cumberland County and not be an employee of a federal, state or local government entity, there's another step in the process for residents who'd like to be poll watchers — or those who monitor the voting process inside the polling place.

According to Salzarulo, each poll watcher must have a certificate from the county elections office that they will show to the judge of elections at the precinct. To get one, a poll watcher must submit their name to the bureau on the letterhead of either a candidate or a party.

With poll watchers being representatives of candidates or parties, state law has a limitation on how many can be at each precinct. Salzarulo said that at each precinct, each party is allowed two poll watchers and each candidate is allowed three poll watchers, though there is a limit on how many people can be at a precinct at once.

“They can’t all be there at the same time," she said, adding that it's in a poll watcher's best interest to get in touch sooner rather than later since there may not be an open spot at a precinct for poll watching.

Cumberland County Democratic Committee Chairman Matt Roan said the committee has been recruiting poll watchers for the last several weeks, with a goal of having 100 volunteers covering "high-priority" locations across the county. Roan did not go into detail about how "high-priority" precincts are determined, saying that it's a confidential strategy for the committee.

"Poll watchers must undergo a training, which is focused on how to report concerns, including engaging Democratic Party voter protection team, and guidelines for appropriate behavior at the polls," he said. "We have the utmost respect for the nonpartisan staff who operate our county's polling locations and county elections operations."

The Cumberland County Republican Committee has a larger operation and Chairman Lou Capozzi expects it will have hundreds of volunteers who will be able to cover every precinct in the county on Nov. 8.

“There are 118 precincts [in Cumberland County], and we try to have two people working outside the polls, and we have poll watchers working inside the polls," he said.

While poll watchers inside the polling places are expected to watch silently and not carry an electronic device, the party volunteers outside are able to speak freely to those arriving to vote, including answering any questions voters may have about candidates or handing out pamphlets and other material. Like the Democratic committee, the GOP committee also trains its volunteers.

“We don’t just throw them to the wolves," he said. "Last week, we had poll watchers training.”

Any issues at a polling place can be reported to the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections, where the county's solicitor may handle the complaints, though the Pennsylvania Department of State also can receive complaints at polling places.

One final way voters can view the election process is to watch the pre-canvassing process of the mail-in ballots. Like the poll watchers, those who wish to monitor the pre-canvassing should submit their names for approval, but unlike the poll watchers, they are not required to receive a certificate from the bureau. Because of that, requests to view the pre-canvassing process can come relatively late. However, only one representative from a party and one representative from a candidate are allowed to view the process.

Both the Democratic and Republican committees said they are still welcoming any resident interested in volunteering.

U.S. Senate debate Oct. 25

Nexstar Media Inc. will host a primetime telecast of a debate between U.S. Senate candidates, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

The debate will air on WHTM at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The event, which will be shot at the ABC27 studio, is the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates.

The one-hour debate will be moderated by ABC27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI (Pittsburgh) anchor Lisa Sylvester. The two will ask questions focused on local and regional issues.