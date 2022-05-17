Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key primary races Tuesday

Will Weissert, Marc Levy & Gary D. Robertson
Associated Press
HARRISBURG — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans as GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina decide whether to rally around his hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats.
As this year's midterm primary season enters its busiest stretch with races also unfolding in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho, Trump is poised to notch several easy wins. In North Carolina, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is expected to best a packed field of GOP rivals, including a former governor. And in Pennsylvania's GOP race for governor, far-right contender Doug Mastriano was already leading before Trump backed him over the weekend.
But Trump's preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who are typically in lockstep with Trump. Some are suspicious of the ideological leanings of the celebrity heart surgeon who gained fame as a frequent guest on Oprah Winfrey's talk show, but has been attacked by millions of dollars of TV ads from another rival, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. That's benefited Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator who faced little scrutiny for most of the campaign before resonating in the final stretch with a fierce message opposing abortion in all circumstances.
Trump, who has held campaign-style rallies with Oz, insists he is the best candidate to keep the Senate seat in Republican hands in the fall. Given his level of involvement in the race — including a virtual event on Oz's behalf late Monday — a loss would be a notable setback for the former president, who is wielding endorsements as a way to prove his dominance over the GOP ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.
HARRISBURG — Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for governor, siding with a far-right candidate who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and has worked with determination to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump stood by Oz on Tuesday but noted the road ahead was challenging. “I think he’s tough. He’s very smart. He’ll be helpful," Trump said on a Philadelphia radio show. “And I also think he’s the one that’s gonna win the election. You know that’s not an easy election to win."
Democrats, meanwhile, have their own high-profile primaries. In Pennsylvania, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has dominated the Senate race but was forced off the campaign trail by a stroke. The 52-year-old Fetterman remains hospitalized, though he said he is expected to make a full recovery.
The health scare wasn't enough to stop 59-year-old Pat Sweeney, of Hamburg, from voting for Fetterman. Sweeney, who works at a state-run youth forestry camp, has friends who know him and said that "he seemed like a decent guy and knows what he’s doing.”
In North Carolina, Cheri Beasley is the clear front-runner in her 11-candidate primary for the Democratic Senate nomination. If she prevails in November, Beasley would be the state’s first Black senator — and just the third African American woman ever elected to the chamber.
Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansions and key elections posts are up for grabs. That’s especially true in the perennial political battleground of Pennsylvania, where some Republicans are already worried that Mastriano is too extreme to woo moderates who are often decisive in general elections.
“There’s definitely some concern in large factions of the party,” said Pennsylvania Republican strategist Vince Galko. “Especially those in the suburban areas.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will have another challenger for his seat in this year’s election for the 10th Congressional District.
After defeating former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale — who opted not to run this year for the seat — Perry is likely going to have to defend his seat against one of two balloted Democrats who have experience on local government boards. Perry is the only Republican on the ballot in the May 17 primary.
The 10th Congressional District covers Cumberland County, Dauphin County and northern York County.
Here are the two Democratic candidates for the 10th Congressional District:
Rick Coplen
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 63
Residence: Dickinson Township
Education: Bachelor’s degree from U.S. Military Academy at West Point (1981); master’s of public administration from Princeton University (1992); doctorate course work in American politics at Georgetown University (2001-03).
Occupation: Teacher, small business co-owner, CASD school board member
Endorsements: Carlisle Area Democratic Committee; former Cumberland County Commissioner Jim Hertzler; Alan Vandersloot of West York Borough Council; Carlisle Area School District Board Member Linda Manning
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
Parents are worried about our children’s future!
We hope to help our children achieve their unique American dream, but face challenges, including stagnant wages; rising prices for essentials like groceries, gas, child care and health care; COVID-induced learning losses; mental health challenges; potential addictions; unsafe streets; threats to our clean air, water and sustainable environment; ineffective legislatures in D.C. and Harrisburg; and others.
Government acting alone cannot solve these complex problems.
However, elected officials at every level who practice genuine facilitative leadership can enable collaboration with partners from businesses, nonprofits, academia, faith communities and others to help solve them. Please see www.rickcoplenforcongress.com and www.facebook.com/RickForPA10 for more details.
The cornerstone of our commUNITY-led solutions for these challenges should be investment in our people-building capacities and our economy, including critical infrastructure. Working collaboratively with commUNITY stakeholders, we can carefully invest time, effort, energy and precious personal and public financial resources to support our children’s education, job training, health care, and a sustainable environment.
JFK wisely said, “We all cherish our children’s future,” and challenged us to participate fully in our democracy.
I believe that “our children’s future” should be the goal that unites us today.
United, we can all do better!
Shamaine Daniels
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 43
Residence: Harrisburg
Education: Bachelor’s in political science and sociology from West Chester University; master’s in women’s studies and juris doctor from the University of Cincinnati and its College of Law
Endorsements: AFL-CIO; Central Pennsylvania Building and Construction Trades Council
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
The district has suffered from a lack of leadership from our congressional representative for almost a decade. This means that our infrastructure, issues that affect women and families and our broken immigration system have gone neglected for a very long time and they urgently need our attention. Because of my professional experience, I believe I can have the greatest impact on repairing our broken immigration system: From making sure we have the staff to actually do our immigration work, to ensuring that our immigration programs make sense for our communities; there are many areas of improvement that would benefit our district.
With the redistricting of the Pennsylvania Senatorial districts, a local district opened up without an incumbent.
Current Republican state Sen. Mike Regan, who lives in York County, will stay in the 31st Senatorial District, which now includes fewer portions of Cumberland County: Lower Allen Township, Upper Allen Township, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland and Shiremanstown.
The new 34th Senatorial District covers the rest of the county from East Pennsboro Township to Shippensburg, as well as all of Perry County and parts of northern Dauphin County.
With no current incumbent’s home address falling in this coverage area, some newcomers are looking to take the seat.
East Pennsboro Township resident James Massey Jr. is the only Democrat on his party’s ballot. Here are the two Republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination:
Mike Gossert
Political Party: Republican
Age: 56
Residence: Hampden Township
Education: Bachelor’s in public policy from Pennsylvania State University; master’s in public administration from Shippensburg University
Occupation: Township manager; small business owner
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
We hear our politicians make promises to get elected and then they don’t deliver on their promises. I have a record of public service and accomplishments, but I am not a career politician.
Understanding a state mandate and its financial impact on local taxpayers starts with the legislature. For example, Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act (IDEA) costs school districts hundreds of millions of dollars paid for by local taxes. When this act was passed, it was promised with funding. Unfortunately, the state continues to ignore funding this mandate in the manner it was supposed to, thus costing school districts and taxpayers millions annually while also having to balance an annual budget. I will work to fill these funding gaps by finding ineffective state-funded programs that aren’t meeting their desired objectives and reallocate those dollars to remove the burden from local taxpayers.
My record of public service as a U.S. Marine and volunteer firefighter and EMT to township manager and Cumberland Valley school board director; and leadership on the boards of state education organizations speaks for itself. I am the only candidate with a track record of accomplishments combined with effective servant leadership in our community.
Greg Rothman
Political Party: Republican
Age: 55
Residence: Silver Spring Township
Education: Cumberland Valley High School; bachelor’s degree from University of Massachusetts/Amherst; master’s in real estate from Johns Hopkins University
Occupation: U.S Marine Corps veteran; real estate broker and appraiser; legislator
Endorsements: Cumberland County Republican Committee; Cumberland County Sheriff Jody Smith; Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormick; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; Dauphin County Republican Committee
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
The most important issue in the 34th Senate District is the recovery of our economy and educational system after the COVID pandemic The region needs to welcome job-creators and support the small businesses who have suffered during the last two years from government overreach. We need to ensure our children have the resources to receive the highest quality education, and parents should have a greater role. This includes curriculum transparency.
Thousands of regulations were suspended during the pandemic, and they should be reviewed and permanently ended if they only serve to hinder innovation and prevent businesses and health care operations from providing high quality customer/patient service.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should return to its roots of a place where its citizens are free to live their lives as they see fit and pursue happiness and prosperity.
With Republican Rep. Greg Rothman seeking the 34th Senatorial District seat, his legislative seat became open for area residents.
After legislative redistricting this year in Pennsylvania, the 87th Legislative District includes all of Silver Spring Township, Monroe Township, Upper Allen Township and Mount Holly Springs, as well as most South Middleton precincts and precinct 2 of Lower Allen Township.
Democrat Kristal Markle of Upper Allen Township is the only candidate on her ballot. Here is a look at the two Republican candidates in the race:
Eric Clancy
Political Party: Republican
Age: 60
Residence: Upper Allen Township
Education: Bachelor’s in accounting from Messiah College
Occupation: Executive vice president/owner of Delta Development Group Inc.
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
I believe that many folks that had no interest in politics five or 10 years ago have experienced a sort of awakening. People have become tired of having their ways and family traditions denigrated, faith disrespected and aspirations not even heard. I have been thrilled to hear from many of these folks.
Conservative principles will be the foundation on which we measure accomplishment for Pennsylvania. We need to make sure government stays out of the way of real progress. We need to do everything we can to reduce the latent inefficiency of governmental operations. Schools that teach, communities that protect, infrastructure that works, and meticulous care of taxpayer resources should be foundational to very community and our Commonwealth.
Government offers policy, regulatory and enforcement “solutions” that are one size fits all. It is the role of elected officials to ensure that this is done efficiently, effectively and with the utmost respect to the taxpayers who are paying the bills. We must make sure government meets its obligations to citizens but does so in the most limited manner possible, and in a way that never intrudes on their rights.
Thomas Kutz
Political Party: Republican
Age: 27
Residence: Lower Allen Township
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Grove City College
Occupation: Policy director at Senate of Pennsylvania
Endorsements: Cumberland County Republican Committee; PA Realtors PAC; Recommended by Firearm Owners Against Crime
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
As a lifelong Cumberland County resident, Cedar Cliff High School graduate, local elected official and former congressional staff member, I truly care about that place we call home and the conservative Republican values we hold dear. I am running for state representative because our community needs a trusted conservative Republican leader who will take on tough issues and work tirelessly to protect the future of Cumberland County for generations to come. Our district continues to face the challenge of workforce shortages. I’ll work to bring our workforce back on track by encouraging technical schools and training programs while also cutting the Corporate Net Income Tax rate to help our local businesses.
That’s why my priorities include: reducing the tax burden for our hardworking families and seniors on fixed incomes, rebuilding our roads and bridges, supporting curriculum transparency and parents’ roles in education, fighting to make our schools and communities safer, supporting pro-growth policies to make Pennsylvania more competitive, defending our 2nd Amendment rights and protecting the sanctity of human life. I am honored to be the only candidate endorsed by the Cumberland County Republican Committee, and I would be honored to earn your vote on Tuesday, May 17.
Endorsements: Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack; Cumberland County Republican Committee; Capital City Lodge 12 Fraternal Order of Police; Cumberland County Sheriff Jody Smith
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
As a longtime resident, dedicated community volunteer, financial services professional and former local elected official, I have the proven experience and qualifications to make our West and East Shore communities better places to live, work, raise a family and operate a business.
Advocating for the rights of parents in curriculum and school choice will be one of my top priorities. I will also help continue the work that has been started in streamlining our state budget. Dealing with the wide range of services needed in this newly drawn district will be complex. My personal knowledge of both East and West Shores and my professional experience makes me uniquely qualified to succeed in servicing the 103rd House District.
Jennie Jenkins Dallas
Political Party: Republican
Age: 51
Residence: Harrisburg
Education: Business administration at HACC and Elizabethtown College
Occupation: Business owner/publisher at La Voz Latina Central
Endorsements: Republican Committee of Dauphin County; Sen. Mike Regan; Jeff Haste (former chairman of Dauphin County commissioners); Rep. Sue Helm; Rep. Andrew Lewis
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
“Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”—Proverbs 22:6
The greatest threat to our district and our nation is the combination of grooming and indoctrination of anti-American views in the education system and low test scores, violence and lack of discipline. Studies show a direct correlation between crime and education. The better the education, the safer our communities and the stronger our workforce.
I support long-overdue school reform and fundamental parental choice. I plan on working directly with each school board to make sure all are funded adequately and structured academically according to their specific needs. Cumberland and Dauphin county families deserve to send their children to schools that fit their special needs and values — this includes charter schools, private schools and public schools. This is a free country, let the parents have their voice!
Patty Kim
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 48
Residence: City of Harrisburg
Education: Bachelor’s in communication from Boston College
Endorsements: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey; Attorney General Josh Shapiro; AFL-CIO; Central PA Building Trades; and PA Realtors PAC
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
As I speak with local school board members, teachers and administrators, I have serious concerns. We have teachers that performed the unthinkable during the pandemic and many are tired and burnt out. We have students that are behind academically and emotionally. Meanwhile, our school districts are struggling to pay charter school reimbursements, rising special education costs and school building maintenance projects.
I support the governor’s budget proposal that would put $1.55 billion in basic education funding, including $300 million for a program that supports Pennsylvania’s 100 most underfunded schools and $200 million for special education.
Our commonwealth ranks 44th in the nation in the state’s share of funding for public schools. Pennsylvania pays only 38% of the costs for pubic education. Our school districts are forced to make up the difference by way of property taxes. We need to relieve that local burden by adequately funding our public schools.
Endorsements: Sean Quinlan, Pennsylvania Democratic Party State Committee (Cumberland County); Sandy Wolfe, Pennsylvania Democratic Party State Committee (Cumberland County); Cole Goodman, Pennsylvania Democratic Party State Committee (Dauphin County); Dan Miller, treasurer of Harrisburg; Joy Daniels, local business owner
What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?
The most important issue for the 103rd District is the tolling of the 83 bridge. We need a fearless leader who is going to say no to tolling of any kind. The capital region is the fastest growing portion of the state, and our infrastructure is already bursting at the seams. Nearly 70% of the trips across the bridge originate within 10 miles; it is simply not a good candidate for tolling. Instead, we should look towards federal funding to pay for the replacement, implement a severance tax, or utilize any of the dozen or so options for funding presented by PennDOT. Oftentimes many of our local issues are created by legislators who are comfortable rather than courageous. This is a new era, one defined by our courage, and we deserve a leader who is going to be as unsatisfied by the status quo as we are. The tolling of the 83 bridge is not only a policy failure, it is also a failure of imagination. Our quality of life is worthy of this fight, and it’s a fight I would never shy away from as the representative in the 103rd District.
Though new and open seats attracted a number of candidates to make the May 17 primary busy for voters on both party ballots, some local incumbents will only see a challenge to their seats in the fall.
In the Carlisle area, Rep. Barb Gleim, R-199, will likely move ahead with no party challenger this primary, but a Democratic candidate is on the ballot and could contend with her in November should there be no other write-in candidates. Alan Howe of Carlisle is challenging Gleim for her seat. Howe previously ran campaigns for Congress and for president.
The 199th Legislative District includes Carlisle, West Pennsboro Township, Newville, Newburg, Middlesex Township, North Middleton Township, Hopewell Township, Lower and Upper Frankford townships, Lower and Upper Mifflin townships, North Newton Township and precincts 3, 4 and 5 in South Middleton Township.
On the West Shore, Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-88, is in the same boat, with no primary challenger but with a Democratic challenger on the horizon. Democrat and Mechanicsburg resident Sara Agerton is the only one on her party’s ballot May 17. She is a member of the Mechanicsburg Borough Council.
The 88th Legislative District includes Hampden Township, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown and all but the second precinct in Lower Allen Township.
Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, may be the only local representative who will move to retain his seat with no competition in May or November. Ecker is the only one on either ballot this primary and could again be the only balloted candidate unless a write-in candidate emerges this primary.
With the recent redistricting of legislative districts, the 193rd Legislative District had a number of changes, mainly losing South Middleton Township to two other districts. This district now encompasses Dickinson Township, Cooke Township, Penn Township, South Newton Township, Shippensburg township and borough, and Southampton Township, as well as parts of Adams County, which is where Ecker lives.
A Barnette victory might potentially hand Democrats a Senate seat, making the GOP’s effort to retake the chamber much harder.
More fundamentally, Tuesday's primaries could test voters' commitment to democratic principles. Barnette is running even further to the right than Oz and participated in the January 2021 rally that turned into an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Then there's Mastriano, who was also outside the Capitol during the mob attack and would appoint Pennsylvania's chief elections official if he becomes governor. He has pledged to take the extraordinary step of requiring voters to “re-register” to vote — even though that's barred by the National Voter Registration Act and likely violates significant protections under federal, and possibly state, law.
“We’re going to start all over again,” Mastriano, who has barred reporters from his campaign events, said at a recent debate. He's made Trump's lies about widespread electoral fraud costing him the presidency a centerpiece of his campaign — and has even been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot following his efforts to name a slate of alternate Electoral College electors in Trump's favor.
Trump's safest bet on Tuesday might be Budd, who has overcome a slow start to emerge from 14 Republican primary candidates, including former Gov. Pat McCroy, as a favorite in North Carolina's Republican Senate primary.
“Trump is the most important factor,” said David McLennan, a political science professor at Meredith College in the state capital of Raleigh, who also noted that another conservative group, anti-tax Club for Growth Action, has paid for pro-Budd advertising. “Trump’s endorsement turned the tide for him.”
While much of the attention during the opening phase of the primary season has focused on Trump’s grip on the GOP, the contests also serve as a referendum on Biden’s leadership of the Democratic Party. In the president's native state of Pennsylvania, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate in the mold of Biden, is at risk of being trounced by Fetterman.
Lamb said Tuesday he had detected “frustration” among Democratic primary voters, a feeling he said he shared, that Democrats in Congress had not accomplished much of what they had campaigned to enact in 2020. But moderate pointed to swing district, moderate Democratic victories that helped the party win control of the House in 2018, and said Democrats should “double down" on that in 2022.
“I think that what I’ve been trying to do throughout this campaign is talk about the fact that no matter how difficult it is, we actually know as a party what it takes to be successful," Lamb said on a Tuesday on a Pittsburgh radio station interview. “I saw us pull off something that many people said was impossible."
Known for his hulking, 6-foot-8 stature and tattoos, and for championing causes including universal health care, Fetterman has appealed to many Democrats with an outsider image — and that could hold despite his health scare.
Another race testing Biden's national appeal with Democratic primary voters comes across the country in Oregon. That's where the president used his first endorsement of the midterm season to back incumbent Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader against progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
But Trump's influence on GOP primaries stretches far wider.
In Idaho, Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is attempting to unseat Republican Gov. Brad Little. McGeachin issued executive orders banning mask mandates during the height of the pandemic when Little was out of state.
The former president’s support may also swing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s race to keep his seat from North Carolina despite recent blunders, and political novice Bo Hines’ efforts to win the House nomination for a seat representing a district covering parts of Raleigh and points south.
Tuesday even features a Kentucky lawmaker seeking reelection who benefitted from a Trump reversal. The former president is now praising as a “first-rate Defender of the Constitution” Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie — just two years after he suggested the Republican should be removed from the GOP for opposing $2 trillion in COVID-19 relief funding.
Besides campaigning with key figures in Trump’s circle who have spread lies about the last election, Mastriano also floated a plan to let state lawmakers wipe out that election result and make their own decision on which candidate should receive the state's electoral votes.
On Monday, the state Senate’s Republican floor leader, Kim Ward, endorsed a rival candidate, Dave White, and singled out Mastriano as unable to attract the moderate voters necessary to win a general election in Pennsylvania.