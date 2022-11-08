Election 2022: Cumberland County begins count of mail-in and absentee ballots

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections said today at 7 a.m. it began the count of mail-in and absentee ballots for the mid-term elections.

After being sworn in at 6:45 a.m., the first shift of county staffers began the pre-canvass process. Counting will continue throughout the day until all ballots are counted.

More than 29,607 ballots were sent out to Cumberland County voters who requested to vote by mail-in or absentee, as of 9 a.m., 26,181 have been returned.

Unofficial results will be posted on the Bureau of Elections website as they become available after 8 p.m.

Residents can drop off their mail-in or absentee ballots until 8 p.m. at the Bureau of Elections, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.