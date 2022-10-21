 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election 2022

Election 2022: Additional hours for Cumberland County voters to hand-deliver mail-in and absentee ballots

Cumberland County logo

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman highlighted the Department of State's (DOS) commitment to transparency about the election administration process in Pennsylvania and provided an update for voters on what's new since the May primary for the Nov. 8 general election. "Over the last several years, the election landscape in Pennsylvania has been transformed by legislation such as the bipartisan Act 77, which brought no-excuse mail-in voting to the commonwealth, and by myriad court rulings," Chapman said. "I want to ensure voters understand not only their rights and their options to cast their ballot in this midterm election, but also what happens behind the scenes so they can feel confident in our election system and in the final results." To help county election officials better understand the impacts of recent legislation and court rulings, DOS has provided updated guidance documents on a variety of topics. "It is my job as the commonwealth's chief election official to ensure counties have the information they need to administer each election," Chapman said. "And that is precisely what these documents do."

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections has added additional hours for residents to hand-deliver their voted mail-in or absentee ballot for the General Election to the Bureau of Elections, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.

“We added the extra hours to allow residents to hand-deliver their ballot who can’t make it during regular business hours,” said Cumberland County Election Director Bethany Salzarulo. “Staff will be on hand to answer questions and to provide a safe and secure election process.”

  • Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Open until 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 29 — Open 9 a.m. to noon
  • Thursday, Nov. 3 — Open until 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8) the office will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can only hand-deliver their own ballots unless they qualify to have a designated agent.

After applying and receiving mail-in or absentee ballot. Residents can follow these steps to ensure a quick and successful visit to hand-deliver ballots:

  • Complete ballot
  • Use secrecy envelope
  • Seal return envelope
  • Sign and date
  • Return ballot by Tuesday, Nov. 8

No additional voter services will be available during the extended hours.

The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Nov. 1 and postmarks will not be accepted.

The last day to deliver voted mail-in or absentee ballot is Nov. 8 and the County Election Office must receive it by 8 p.m. Postmarks will not be accepted.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots, and trains polling staff. The office is committed to providing clear and transparent voter services to Cumberland County residents.

Visit the Bureau of Elections for polling place locations, links to a variety of forms, frequently asked questions, and other information. Residents can contact the Bureau of Elections at 717.240.6385 or 888.697.0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@cumberlandcountypa.gov.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

