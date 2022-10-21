Election 2022: Additional hours for Cumberland County voters to hand-deliver mail-in and absentee ballots

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections has added additional hours for residents to hand-deliver their voted mail-in or absentee ballot for the General Election to the Bureau of Elections, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.

“We added the extra hours to allow residents to hand-deliver their ballot who can’t make it during regular business hours,” said Cumberland County Election Director Bethany Salzarulo. “Staff will be on hand to answer questions and to provide a safe and secure election process.”

Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Open until 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 — Open 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Nov. 3 — Open until 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8) the office will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can only hand-deliver their own ballots unless they qualify to have a designated agent.

After applying and receiving mail-in or absentee ballot. Residents can follow these steps to ensure a quick and successful visit to hand-deliver ballots:

Complete ballot

Use secrecy envelope

Seal return envelope

Sign and date

Return ballot by Tuesday, Nov. 8

No additional voter services will be available during the extended hours.

The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Nov. 1 and postmarks will not be accepted.

The last day to deliver voted mail-in or absentee ballot is Nov. 8 and the County Election Office must receive it by 8 p.m. Postmarks will not be accepted.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots, and trains polling staff. The office is committed to providing clear and transparent voter services to Cumberland County residents.

Visit the Bureau of Elections for polling place locations, links to a variety of forms, frequently asked questions, and other information. Residents can contact the Bureau of Elections at 717.240.6385 or 888.697.0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@cumberlandcountypa.gov.