Education agency awards $1M to fight campus sexual assault

Education agency awards $1M to fight campus sexual assault

Department of Education logo

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials announced Thursday that nearly $1 million in grants were awarded to prevent and respond to sexual assault at 36 colleges and universities.

The Education Department announced the recipients under the state version of the “It's on Us” initiative that began four years ago.

The money will help train students and staff, increase public awareness and provide services to victims.

This year's recipients include the first grant for research. St. Vincent College was given $15,000 to assess the statewide impact of the “It's on Us” program and suggest ways to improve it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gleim seeks re-election to 199th District seat
Politics

Gleim seeks re-election to 199th District seat

The 199th district covers Carlisle, North Middleton Township, Middlesex Township, Dickinson Township, West Pennsboro Township, Newville, Upper and Lower Frankford townships and Upper and Lower Mifflin townships, and part of Silver Spring Township.

Gleim seeks re-election to 199th District seat
Politics

Gleim seeks re-election to 199th District seat

The 199th district covers Carlisle, North Middleton Township, Middlesex Township, Dickinson Township, West Pennsboro Township, Newville, Upper and Lower Frankford townships and Upper and Lower Mifflin townships, and part of Silver Spring Township.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News