 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drought watch lifted in Cumberland County

Drought watch lifted in Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}
Drought map

Only three counties remain under a drought watch in Pennsylvania.

 provided by DEP

Cumberland and Perry counties were among 20 counties whose drought warnings and watches were lifted by the state Department of Environmental Protection Thursday.

Only three counties remain on drought watch: Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties. Clinton County improved from its drought warning, but remains under a watch, when consumers are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10%, or 3 to 6 gallons of water per day.

“We’re getting close. Recent rainfall brought good news for many counties,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “But three counties have a little ways to go to return to normal conditions. We ask all water consumers on drought watch to remain mindful and continue to reduce their water use a modest amount.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A moment in America, unimaginable but perhaps inevitable
Politics

A moment in America, unimaginable but perhaps inevitable

In one of the day's most indelible images, a hoodie-clad trespasser sat in a chair overlooking the Senate floor — minutes after it had been vacated by Trump's own vice president, Mike Pence — waving his fist in front of a thick, ornate curtain designed to summon the trappings of democracy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News