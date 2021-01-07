Drought watch lifted in Cumberland County

Cumberland and Perry counties were among 20 counties whose drought warnings and watches were lifted by the state Department of Environmental Protection Thursday.

Only three counties remain on drought watch: Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties. Clinton County improved from its drought warning, but remains under a watch, when consumers are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10%, or 3 to 6 gallons of water per day.

“We’re getting close. Recent rainfall brought good news for many counties,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “But three counties have a little ways to go to return to normal conditions. We ask all water consumers on drought watch to remain mindful and continue to reduce their water use a modest amount.”

