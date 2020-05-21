Drinks to-go bill signed for Pennsylvania liquor license holders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Drinks to-go are now legal at Pennsylvania's bars, restaurants, hotels and other liquor license holders.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation Thursday that lawmakers passed overwhelmingly as a way to provide some outlet for bars and others to make money while they are shut down or limited during the state's pandemic restrictions on in-house dining and drinking.

There are limits on the drinks.

The drinks must be sold as mixed drinks in quantities no larger than 64 ounces in a sealed container, and not after 11 p.m.

To sell the drinks, hotel and restaurant licensees that offer meals to-go must have lost at least 25% of their average monthly sales due to coronavirus restrictions.

Licencees can continue selling the drinks after the state's disaster order if they are operating at less than 60% of their normal business.

Wolf said he didn't necessarily think the legislation was a good idea, but noted its overwhelming support in the Legislature as a lifeline to bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants in counties that have been minimally impacted by the coronavirus are asking to be allowed to seat customers again, at least outside.