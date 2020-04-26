DOH's Levine: Quick return to 'normal' unlikely amid reopening in Pa.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HARRISBURG — The health secretary of Pennsylvania says people shouldn't be expecting a quick return to their regular way of life even after pandemic restrictions begin to ease in some counties next month.

Dr. Rachel Levine, asked how crowds and social distancing might mix in the months ahead in places such as restaurants, playgrounds and carnivals, forecast no quick end to “the new normal.”

“I think that the idea — and the governor has spoken on this — that we’re going to go back exactly to how we were before, at least for the foreseeable future, is unlikely,” Levine said. “I think there will be a new normal. But as the governor often says, Pennsylvanians are strong and resilient and we will get through this.”

Asked earlier whether social distancing measures would continue during the summer, Levine said it was too soon to tell, citing the progressive easing of business closure and stay-at-home orders to begin May 8 in some counties.

“It’s too early to decide what things will look like in the middle of the summer,” Levine said.