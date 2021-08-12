 Skip to main content
DOH to require nursing homes to have 80% of staff vaccinated or undergo more frequent testing
Tom Wolf vaccines

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday visited Union Community Care’s Downtown Lancaster Health Center to thank health care centers for their efforts to provide access to vaccines and to encourage all Pennsylvanians to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

 courtesy of PA Cast

Nursing home workers who are not vaccinated could face more frequent testing under a new policy announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Health Department said the state's more than 700 skilled nursing facilities must have at least 80% of staff vaccinated by Oct. 1. Those that fail to meet the target will have to regularly test unvaccinated employees for COVID-19. Nursing homes that do not adhere to the testing requirement will face regulatory action.

Currently, only one in eight Pennsylvania nursing homes are meeting the 80% target, "which is not enough from a public health perspective to prevent future outbreaks of the virus," the Health Department said in a news release.

Statewide, nearly 60% of nursing home staff are vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 83% percent of residents have gotten the shot.

"As COVID-19 cases rise, we are committed to helping prevent outbreaks by stopping COVID-19 from entering a nursing home in the first place, and one of the best ways we can do this is through vaccinating staff in skilled nursing facilities," said Keara Klinepeter, a Health Department official.

COVID-19 swept through the state's long-term care facilities, especially early in the pandemic, killing more than 13,400 residents — nearly half the statewide toll.

LeadingAge PA, a trade group representing more than 365 long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, said in a news release distributed by the state that it supports the new vaccination policy. The national LeadingAge organization has recommended that nursing homes make vaccination a condition of employment.

Another large trade group, the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, said it would release a statement on the new mandate.

The Health Department on Thursday also announced a dashboard that shows COVID-19 vaccination rates by facility.

