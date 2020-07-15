DOH investigates complaints, finds no issues at 7 nursing homes in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported that its surveyors conducted 269 inspections of nursing homes in the last month, including 238 complaint investigations, 105 of which were COVID-19 specific.
Most of the complaint investigations at Cumberland County long-term care facilities were COVID-19 related, with seven nursing homes being investigated. In each case, however, the department's surveyors reported that no deficient practices were discovered related to the complaint allegations.
In its surveys posted online, the department said it investigated three nursing homes on April 23. Chapel Pointe in Carlisle was investigated over a COVID-19 facility-reported incident, Vibra Rehabilitation Center in Mechanicsburg had a COVID-19-related complaint, and Thornwald Home in Carlisle had a COVID-19 facility-reported incident.
The department also conducted investigations into a COVID-19 complaint at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township on May 11, and an abbreviated complaint on May 15 at Cumberland Crossings in South Middleton Township.
Two long-term care facilities with reported outbreaks of COVID-19 were investigated more than once in the last month.
The Gardens at Camp Hill was investigated twice — once on April 21 for an abbreviated complaint and again on May 13 for a facility-reported incident and for six complaints that were COVID-19 related.
The department's surveyors visited the Gardens at West Shore three times in the last month to investigate complaints. One was on April 29 in response to seven complaints, another was on May 4 in response to five COVID-19 complaints and a facility-reported incident, and the most recently public reported investigation was on May 18 in response to six complaints.
“We know that congregate care settings, like nursing homes, have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “That is why we remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians by continuing to hold nursing home operators accountable, as necessary, to ensure they are providing safe care."
Individuals with complaints about nursing homes can file the complaint with the department by calling 1-800-254-5164, filling out an online complaint form at health.pa.gov, emailing c-ncomplai@pa.gov or sending a complaint in the mail to the department's Division of Nursing Care Facilities at 625 Forster St., Room 526, Harrisburg PA 17120-0701.
The department noted that annual inspections are not occurring at this time due to the pandemic and risk to surveyors.
In addition to the information on investigations, the department also announced that 349 nursing homes have completed universal COVID-19 testing out of the 563 nursing homes in the state.
Long-term care facilities were mandated to complete testing of all staff and residents for COVID-19 at least once before July 24.
