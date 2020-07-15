DOH investigates complaints, finds no issues at 7 nursing homes in Cumberland County

The department's surveyors visited the Gardens at West Shore three times in the last month to investigate complaints. One was on April 29 in response to seven complaints, another was on May 4 in response to five COVID-19 complaints and a facility-reported incident, and the most recently public reported investigation was on May 18 in response to six complaints.

“We know that congregate care settings, like nursing homes, have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “That is why we remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians by continuing to hold nursing home operators accountable, as necessary, to ensure they are providing safe care."

Individuals with complaints about nursing homes can file the complaint with the department by calling 1-800-254-5164, filling out an online complaint form at health.pa.gov, emailing c-ncomplai@pa.gov or sending a complaint in the mail to the department's Division of Nursing Care Facilities at 625 Forster St., Room 526, Harrisburg PA 17120-0701.

The department noted that annual inspections are not occurring at this time due to the pandemic and risk to surveyors.