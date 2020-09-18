DePasquale visits Carlisle amidst Congressional race and upcoming audit of state's COVID waiver process

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale didn’t shy away from criticism of both the state and federal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic during a business tour of Carlisle on Thursday — a visit germane to both DePasquale’s current office as well as his Congressional candidacy.
The Auditor General received a range of responses from Carlisle small business owners, some of whom said they were doing extremely well due to online and takeout sales, and others — particularly restaurant owners — that have been pushed to the financial brink.
DePasquale’s visit came on the heels of a recent York Dispatch poll that showed the Democrat within striking distance of incumbent GOP Rep. Scott Perry in this year’s race for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District seat, which includes all of Dauphin and parts of York and Cumberland counties, including Carlisle.
The visit also took place as DePasquale finalizes an audit of Gov. Tom Wolf’s waiver process for the business closure order that was enacted at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a process for which the Wolf administration has received much scrutiny by the state legislature.
DePasquale indicated Thursday that he has concerns about certain disparities in the system, which will be discussed in the audit, scheduled for release on Oct. 6.
"The entities that have better lobbyists and lawyers tend to navigate the waters better than the ones who are doing the best they can to comply, but don’t have an army of lawyers to help,” DePasquale said. "We’ll be delving into the impact that lobbying had on the waiver process. I’m not saying anyone did anything illegal. But it’s not a fair fight.”
“I’ve played by the rules and I’ve gotten very little reward,” Chris Petsinis, owner of the North Hanover Grille in downtown Carlisle, told DePasquale Thursday.
That concern encompasses not just Wolf’s initial shutdown order and waiver process, but also the state’s subsequent limits on restaurant capacity during the pandemic and the accessibility of federal funding through initiatives such as the Paycheck Protection Program.
DePasquale's audit encompasses only the waiver process, but the Auditor General said his concerns about disparities between larger and smaller businesses extend to a number of state and federal programs.
“They’re all in the same boat,” DePasquale said of small businesses. “They know that whatever big corporation has someone helping it navigate all the regulations, and they’re working 18 hours a day themselves here. They don’t have that ability.”
The Carlisle business owners who seemed to be weathering the pandemic the best were those more conducive to remote ordering and delivery. Jeff Wood, owner of Whistlestop Bookshop, said a flood of orders from the community has kept him in a good position. Alan Tumblin, owner of Casterigg Wine Shop, said bottle sales had grown during the pandemic, although he was apprehensive about the weeks ahead with fall festivals canceled and Dickinson College operating online for the semester.
Others, however, weren’t so fortunate.
“I took the majority of my unemployment to pay bills, and that was after I took my whole nest egg and dumped it in,” said Eve Webster, the owner and sole employee of Kindred Kaboodle, an arts and crafts store just off the Square in Carlisle.
Webster said she’s seen several Fridays go by without a single sale and wonders how long she should string her finances.
“At what point are you throwing money away?” she said.
“I’m not back on my feet. It’ll be a while,” said Naomi Bobb, owner of the Clothes Vine on West High Street. A cadre of loyal customers has kept her boutique open, Bobb said, but from a financial standpoint “it has been rather depressing. I try not to delve into it too often.”
Petsinis, along with many restaurant owners across the state, questioned the Wolf administration’s decisions and process to limit restaurant capacity, which had been cut to just 25 percent of posted occupancy, but will go back to 50 percent on Monday.
Alcohol must be served with food, and sales are cut off after 11 p.m. - an attempt to limit bar traffic that could spread COVID-19, but at the cost of restaurants' margins.
“The way that was rolled out was complete lunacy,” Petsinis said of the bar and restaurant limits, encouraging DePasquale to look at what data Wolf’s team has been using to make the determinations that many restaurateurs have said seem haphazard.
“If the state has data to support that, release that data, at least to calm our nerves,” Petsinis said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health began issuing statistics last month on individuals with COVID-19 who reported visiting businesses or having large gatherings prior to the onset of symptoms.
But that information has been limited given that less than half of those patients have been willing to provide such information to contact tracers, according to DoH data. Of those that did answer, slightly less than ten percent reported bar and restaurant visits.
Broader datasets indicate restaurants present a heightened risk; a CDC study published last week showed that COVID-positive adults were twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant as those who remained COVID-negative.
There’s also the open question as to how much of a role Wolf’s orders have played in decreased restaurant turnout, and how much is simply due to an economic slowdown and fears of virus transmission, regardless of what percentage occupancy the governor decides upon.
“It’ll help inside [seating] a little, but people are still just squeamish about coming out,” Tumblin said regarding Wolf’s upcoming occupancy increase.
Nearly all of the Carlisle businesses DePasquale visited Thursday also said that assistance from the federal government has been inadequate, with money from the PPP insufficient for the amount of time the pandemic has continued.
“The PPP doesn’t last long. It basically got me about six weeks,” Petsinis said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m grateful for the help…but the PPP was designed just for your payroll expenses. It doesn’t help with anything else.”
Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s tour, DePasquale criticized Republicans in Congress like Perry for sitting on House Democrats’ attempts to extend and expand the CARES Act. That legislation passed in March, but some provisions were not intended to be a permanent solution, such as PPP funding, which is based on only 2.5 months of a business' payroll.
“They’ve been playing ping-pong with this stuff since May, and it’s unacceptable,” DePasquale said.
In an email to The Sentinel, Perry campaign spokesman Matt Benyon retorted that DePasquale should “call his biggest supporter, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is doing everything she can to politicize the pandemic."
The race between Perry and DePasquale is rated by multiple poll trackers as one of the most competitive Congressional contests in the nation, with Perry’s campaign running ads attempting to tie DePasquale to Pelosi and other high-profile opponents of conservatives.
Both candidates have benefited from hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside spending, with House Freedom Action, a conservative political action committee, pushing ads that mimic Perry’s own, attempting to erroneously tie DePasquale to left-wing policies which he has not endorsed.
House Majority PAC, a committee tied to Pelosi, has supported advertising attacking Perry on his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and against prescription drug price caps.
