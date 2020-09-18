DePasquale visits Carlisle amidst Congressional race and upcoming audit of state's COVID waiver process

The Carlisle business owners who seemed to be weathering the pandemic the best were those more conducive to remote ordering and delivery. Jeff Wood, owner of Whistlestop Bookshop, said a flood of orders from the community has kept him in a good position. Alan Tumblin, owner of Casterigg Wine Shop, said bottle sales had grown during the pandemic, although he was apprehensive about the weeks ahead with fall festivals canceled and Dickinson College operating online for the semester.

Others, however, weren’t so fortunate.

“I took the majority of my unemployment to pay bills, and that was after I took my whole nest egg and dumped it in,” said Eve Webster, the owner and sole employee of Kindred Kaboodle, an arts and crafts store just off the Square in Carlisle.

Webster said she’s seen several Fridays go by without a single sale and wonders how long she should string her finances.

“At what point are you throwing money away?” she said.

“I’m not back on my feet. It’ll be a while,” said Naomi Bobb, owner of the Clothes Vine on West High Street. A cadre of loyal customers has kept her boutique open, Bobb said, but from a financial standpoint “it has been rather depressing. I try not to delve into it too often.”