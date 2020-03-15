Department of Health: Two new positive COVID-19 cases announced Sunday in Cumberland County, 16 new for state

There have been 446 patients to date who have been tested or are in the process of being tested. There are 205 people who have tested negative; 63 confirmed cases; and 183 patient samples are either at the lab for testing or on their way to the lab.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”