Department of Health: Cumberland County adds one more positive test result for COVID-19, raising total to 13
Department of Health: Cumberland County adds one more positive test result for COVID-19, raising total to 13

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday confirmed one additional positive test result for COVID-19 in Cumberland County, raising the county's total to 13.

The DOH listed 207 new positive test results and 2,048 new negative test results for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. The DOH does not release specific information about individual cases.

A look at positive test result numbers for the Midstate:

  • Cumberland County - 13
  • Dauphin County - 4
  • Franklin County - 3
  • York County - 18
  • Perry County - 0
  • Adams County - 6

The DOH also announced the state's total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to seven. There are now 851 positive test results in the state and 8,643 negative test results reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. 

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Editor's Note: Coronavirus is more than a story to us
Gov. Tom Wolf's updated list of businesses considered "life-sustaining"
Cumberland County DA issues enforcement guidance for COVID-19 closures
Wolf extends closure of schools by two weeks; other mitigation efforts extended another two weeks

