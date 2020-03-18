Department of Health announces Pennsylvania's first death related to COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Gov. Tom Wolf's administration confirmed Wednesday Pennsylvania's first COVID-19-related death, an adult from Northampton County.

The individual was being treated at a hospital according to a news release from the Department of Health.

Statewide, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative.

The Disease Control and Prevention Act protects the right to privacy and confidentiality of Pennsylvanians, so at this time, there is no additional information available about the patient, the news release reads.

