Like any number of public officials, Jim Hertzler didn’t set out to be a politician. Something was irritating him, and he was just trying to fix it.
This week, the Cumberland County commissioners will meet for the first time without Hertzler, who is officially retired after not seeking a third term in the 2019 election.
But it’s the cap of a long career that started with the East Pennsboro school board — specifically, the fact that the board, in an era of less-strict sunshine laws, held most of its deliberations behind closed doors.
“I walked into a workshop session and the vice president of the board, who was running the meeting that evening, said ‘what are you doing here?’" Hertzler said. “I said, ‘I’m a citizen and a taxpayer and I just thought I’d hear what’s going on,’ and they said ‘well, this is a closed meeting, you’ll have to leave.’”
This sparked the Democrat to launch a petition, a physical one, in the days before online solicitations, to have the school board conduct all its discussions, not just its final votes, in a public forum.
The petition landed Hertzler on the school board, starting a career that later sent him to the township commissioners and then the county, where Hertzler was part of the commissioners’ push to stream all county meetings online.
It’s not just to keep the public informed, Hertzler said, although that’s an important element. But politicians themselves shouldn’t have the opportunity to consistently air their grievances in private; if they can’t make the argument before the public, they probably shouldn’t be making it.
“I think if you maintain, at a public meeting, the decorum that’s expected you don’t end up with all the personality disputes that might happen if it’s a closed session,” Hertzler said. “You stay on topic and on top of the public’s business.”
Successes and battles
While he’s proud of the progress the county has made, and many of the commissioners’ successful moves, many of them are only partly finished, Hertzler said, and it will be incumbent on the next board of commissioners — which will consist of re-elected commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo with Hertzler’s replacement, Jean Foschi — to keep pressing forward.
“I’ve been honored to have the opportunity to serve,” Hertzler said. “It’s only a moment in time, elected office. You try to do as much as you can when you have the opportunity, and I think I’ve done that.”
Take, for instance, the county’s successful push to save the Shippensburg Senior Center after its prior location could no longer host it. Securing a new site and the necessary funding to keep the operation afloat was a big victory, Hertzler said.
But threats to senior services, in an era of stagnant state funding and a growing population of elderly residents with limited resources, are an ongoing battle. Hertzler encouraged the county to keep fighting for Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned senior home in Middlesex Township.
“Claremont, in my opinion, is a fight worth having to save. But it’s getting harder every year,” Hertzler said.
Pennsylvania is transitioning to a managed care model. For Claremont, this means that most Medicare and Medicaid long-term care benefits will no longer be fee-for-service, but will be paid into health care plans managed by outside companies under the state’s Community HealthChoices network.
Such programs are intended to bundle multiple benefit streams for greater flexibility, but also add a for-profit middleman.
“We don’t know how that’s all going to work out. The idea of managed care is great. People don’t want to go to a nursing home, they want to age in place,” Hertzler said. “But if managed care is all about saving costs or cutting funding, then it’s going to be a bad thing.”
Economy
The county’s economic development work though the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp., a county-owned nonprofit agency, has also been a highlight of his tenure, Hertzler said.
But CAEDC’s work to attract employers and train employees for good-paying jobs is a constant struggle that future commissioners will have to continue to fight in the face of economic headwinds in the county that have seen a rise of low-paying warehouse work, Hertzler said.
“Everybody views Cumberland County as ‘hey we’re doing well,’” Hertzler said. “We still have people that aren’t doing well. We need to care for our neighbors.”
Hertzler pointed to the United Way’s ALICE index, an acronym for Asset-Limited Income-Constrained Employed, a measurement of households who are working and above the poverty line, but have no means of building wealth. As of 2017, 31% of Cumberland County workers fell below the threshold, according to United Way data.
This number is almost certainly a gross underestimate given the county’s rapidly rising cost of living; the ALICE standard for Cumberland County allows for only $199 per month of food and $609 in housing. Between 2010 and 2017, the county lost about 42% of its rental units under $700 per month, according to the latest draft of the county’s Analysis to Impediments to Fair Housing.
Hertzler said he was somewhat heartened by the Legislature’s consideration of a “very small increase to Pennsylvania’s outrageously low minimum wage.” But in the face of further state or federal action, Cumberland County will need to be increasingly careful.
“I think we need to continue to look at what are the kinds of employment opportunities we want to offer here in Cumberland County,” Hertzler said. “We don’t’ need to be providing warehouses with any incentives whatsoever. They’re coming here anyway because of our location.”
The same goes for Interstate 81, Hertzler said. If federal authorities aren't going to provide the infrastructure funding needed to improve the highway, they should let it be tolled.
"Even if they can’t reach any kind of conclusion as to an increase in federal highway funding, which hasn’t increased in a quarter century, then give the states the option of tolling the interstates," Hertzler said.
This would help state and local governments recoup some of the impact costs from heavy truck traffic, which is driving the need to improve the highway in the first place. Although widening may be warranted, Hertzler said, it will also attract more through-truck transit that isn't contributing to local revenues.
Tolling could also help future county commissioners tackle the financial burden of public transit, a situation that has gotten increasingly dire with the deteriorating fiscal situation of Capital Area Transit, an agency that Hertzler and his colleagues have said doesn't really fit the needs of Cumberland County.
"We have to get away form the hub-and-spoke model that assumes everybody goes into Harrisburg every day," Hertzler said, given that county residents most in need of transit help don't necessarily move in that pattern anymore. "We have to think outside of the box."