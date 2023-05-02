Denim Coffee could open a fifth location in June at the former Capital Joe coffee shop and café at 36 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg.

That was the word last week from Rebecca Yearick, community and business development manager for the Housing & Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County.

Cumberland County commissioners Thursday approved an application by Denim Coffee for a $50,000 loan funded through the 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant program.

The loan will help the Chambersburg-based specialty coffee roaster purchase equipment, fixtures and furnishings for its Mechanicsburg location, Yearick said. The average interest on the loan is 2% amortized over 25 years with a balloon payment expected in year seven, she said.

Denim Coffee will look to hire a regional manager position to oversee coffee shops in Harrisburg and Chambersburg along with its Carlisle locations at 1 S. Hanover St. and the Quarry on the Dickinson College campus, Yearick said.

Capital Joe closed its Mechanicsburg location on Jan. 31. From the start, the redevelopment authority wanted to draw a business with a proven track record, name recognition and a history of success, she told the commissioners. “It was our mission to get a top rate coffee shop on the first floor.”

Yearick knew the owners of Denim Coffee and clued them in on the Mechanicsburg vacancy. At the time, Denim Coffee was developing a 10,000-square-foot production facility in Chambersburg, she said. “Part of their plan was to grow that business. What wasn’t anticipated was this availability in Mechanicsburg and the opportunity that it presented.”

Denim Coffee went from $65,000 in sales in its first year in operation to over $1.2 million in sales in 2022, Yearick said. “They were on track for even more [growth] in 2023. They are not just enterprising. They are opportunistic.”

Denim Coffee will offer more food items at the West Main Street location including breakfast sandwiches and pastries, Yearick said. “Every perfectly appointed downtown should have a coffee shop. They will be adding flavor and value to the businesses in downtown Mechanicsburg.”

Denim Coffee opened its first coffee shop about seven years ago at 1 S. Hanover St. next to the county courthouse, head roaster and company founder Matt Ramsey said. “Our most recent one was at Dickinson College. We would like to open up a coffee shop in downtown Mechanicsburg. It will be a good spot.”