Democrats call for resignation, 'consequences' in light of NY Times report on Scott Perry

Only weeks after public calls for his resignation for his continued claims of election fraud after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is again in the hot seat, with elected officials now calling for him to resign in light of a recent New York Times report regarding his alleged behind-the-scenes work to help Donald Trump's election theft claims.
The New York Times last week reported that Perry, the Republican representing the 10th Congressional District in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, allegedly helped connect Trump with Jeffrey Clark, the acting chief of the civil division of the Justice Department who was reportedly sympathetic to Trump's claims that the election had been stolen. The newspaper claims that Clark, a Philadelphia native, regularly had conversations with Trump without the knowledge of Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who did not support election theft claims, though policy states presidential communications must initially go through the attorney general or deputy attorney general.
The New York Times report also said Perry and Clark discussed plans to have the Justice Department send a letter to Georgia state lawmakers about an investigation into voter fraud that could invalidate that state's Electoral College results, though Rosen refused to send that letter, and the issue may have set off a chain of events that could have resulted in Trump firing Rosen.
While national Democratic leaders promised to look into the report and actions of Trump and Clark, according to the New York Times, state Democratic officials are calling for Perry to resign. Perry reclaimed his seat this past election from Democratic challenger Eugene DePasquale.
“Scott Perry has disgraced South Central Pennsylvania, failed his country and betrayed the trust of anyone who cares about our democracy. He is a stain on our Congress and must resign immediately," Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills said Sunday. "If he fails to do so, Leader McCarthy must remove him from his committee assignments, and the NRCC and PA GOP must formally refuse to spend on his behalf.”
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted "There must be consequences for this conduct," and suggested Perry familiarize himself with the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which bars members of Congress from participating in "insurrection or rebellion."
Pa. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, on Saturday also issued a statement calling for Perry's resignation, saying, “Scott Perry, this is not your first time being a national embarrassment but make it your last – resign.”
Perry did not return New York Times' requests for comment on the story. Though he regularly posts on Twitter, Perry has not posted to the social media site since the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Eight of Pennsylvania’s nine U.S. Representatives, including Perry, voted against accepting their own state’s Electoral College results, having previously issued letters and statements alleging that Pennsylvania’s election procedures were illegal, despite a multitude of court opinions finding otherwise.