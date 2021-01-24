Democrats call for resignation, 'consequences' in light of NY Times report on Scott Perry

While national Democratic leaders promised to look into the report and actions of Trump and Clark, according to the New York Times, state Democratic officials are calling for Perry to resign. Perry reclaimed his seat this past election from Democratic challenger Eugene DePasquale.

“Scott Perry has disgraced South Central Pennsylvania, failed his country and betrayed the trust of anyone who cares about our democracy. He is a stain on our Congress and must resign immediately," Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills said Sunday. "If he fails to do so, Leader McCarthy must remove him from his committee assignments, and the NRCC and PA GOP must formally refuse to spend on his behalf.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted "There must be consequences for this conduct," and suggested Perry familiarize himself with the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which bars members of Congress from participating in "insurrection or rebellion."

Pa. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, on Saturday also issued a statement calling for Perry's resignation, saying, “Scott Perry, this is not your first time being a national embarrassment but make it your last – resign.”