Democratic statehouse hopefuls express common goals against Pennsylvania GOP

Candidates for Cumberland County’s Democratic statehouse primaries expressed broad policy agreement, but a few differences in tone, during a forum in Camp Hill Sunday afternoon that presaged some of the general-election critiques of the area’s Republican incumbents.
The forum, hosted by civic activist group Capital Region Stands Up, included all six Democratic candidates for the two three-way races in the 87th House and 31st Senate districts, the two seats in the county that Democrats have the best chance of flipping based on voting trends.
Democrats at the forum expressed a broad rejection of what many described as a Republican-led narrative that Pennsylvania cannot afford to right the ship on school funding, minimum wage, clean energy and other matters.
“I feel like that’s the wrong way to get there,” candidate Heather MacDonald said. “The real question is ‘how do we afford to stay where we are?’”
MacDonald, Sean Quinlan and Nicole Miller are running for the chance to be the Democratic nominee against 87th House District incumbent Greg Rothman.
MacDonald said she decided to run because she didn’t see any politicians with similar backgrounds. She had her son at age 17, she said, and long aspired to live in a neighborhood like Camp Hill, where she now resides.
Miller, likewise, stressed her background as a middle-class single parent and a concerned woman.
“I bring the fact that I am a woman who grew up in a time, and still live in a time, when women are told they’re not worth as much as men, and I don’t want my daughter to grow up and think that, ever,” Miller said.
Quinlan, an attorney who has previously run for the seat, said he became involved in politics largely through concerns about gun violence. He referenced Virginia, where Democrats recently re-took a statehouse majority, as an example of how states can tackle urgent issues.
“They flipped the state House and the state Senate, and now they’re passing gun laws, and they’re passing environmental laws,” Quinlan said.
Every candidate at the forum endorsed universal background checks and an end to the private-sale loophole at gun shows. Many also endorsed the environmental policies that Democrats have coalesced around, with Miller mentioning Gov. Tom Wolf’s movement to put Pennsylvania in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade system to raise money for state investments in green energy.
Quinlan and state Senate candidate John Bosha also expressed support for significant increases to Pennsylvania’s energy portfolio standards for electric utilities, including current legislative proposals to raise the standard from the current 8% to 30% by 2030.
Bosha is running against Shanna Danielson and Rick Coplen for the Democratic nod to challenge GOP incumbent state Sen. Mike Regan in the 31st Senate District in November.
Notably, all of those candidates endorsed a minimum wage hike roughly along the lines of Wolf’s plan, which calls for an immediate raise to $12 per hour and to $15 by 2026. Regan, as part of a GOP compromise with Wolf last year, voted for an increase to $9.50.
But Democrats said that isn’t enough, and Coplen questioned whether Senate Republicans would make the same vote again next year if the bill continues to be stalled in the House of Representatives.
“Number one it’s the right thing to do morally. Number two, it works economically,” Coplen said, citing recent studies of the economic stimulus provided by wage gains and subsequent consumer spending, contrary to the GOP legislative narrative.
State Senate candidates also spent considerable time on the education issue, calling for the state to restore funding parity with local school districts. The decline in the state’s share of basic education has put the brunt of the burden on local property taxes instead of the broader base of state taxes.
“It’s about the real suffering that our kids are enduring because the state Legislature is refusing to act. The state should be funding 50% [of local costs] and they’re below 30%,” Danielson said, adding, “your property taxes go down when the state pays its fair share.”
Multiple candidates also pushed back against the GOP’s current legislative priority, a package of bills dubbed “Energize PA” that includes subsidies for petrochemical fracking and processing. Democrats have pointed at recent layoffs and slowed growth in fracking in western and northern Pennsylvania as indication that the GOP is trying to prop up an environmentally hazardous and economically unsustainable industry.
“That has devastated those economies,” Danielson said.
State Senate candidates also fielded a question on affordable housing and the region’s growing number of working poor. Danielson broached the topic of the state doing more to get municipalities to open up their zoning.
“We’ve been living in this bubble of single-family home construction for decades and you can see where that’s gotten us,” she said.
Tuesday’s event also featured a campaign representative for Janelle Kayla Crosley, the unopposed Democrat for the nomination to run in the 199th House district against GOP Rep. Barb Gleim.
Also in attendance was Tara Shakespeare, who is likewise unopposed for the Democratic nomination in the 88th District against Rep. Sheryl Delozier.
Shakespeare criticized her future opponent’s record on the House’s fetal remains bill, which opponents criticized as invasive to reproductive rights, as well as support for the fracking industry.
“When we go to a voter’s home and we ask what issues are important to them, they do not say that they really care about the petrochemical industry getting a tax break,” Shakespeare said.
