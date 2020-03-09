Democratic statehouse hopefuls express common goals against Pennsylvania GOP

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bosha is running against Shanna Danielson and Rick Coplen for the Democratic nod to challenge GOP incumbent state Sen. Mike Regan in the 31st Senate District in November.

Notably, all of those candidates endorsed a minimum wage hike roughly along the lines of Wolf’s plan, which calls for an immediate raise to $12 per hour and to $15 by 2026. Regan, as part of a GOP compromise with Wolf last year, voted for an increase to $9.50.

But Democrats said that isn’t enough, and Coplen questioned whether Senate Republicans would make the same vote again next year if the bill continues to be stalled in the House of Representatives.

“Number one it’s the right thing to do morally. Number two, it works economically,” Coplen said, citing recent studies of the economic stimulus provided by wage gains and subsequent consumer spending, contrary to the GOP legislative narrative.

State Senate candidates also spent considerable time on the education issue, calling for the state to restore funding parity with local school districts. The decline in the state’s share of basic education has put the brunt of the burden on local property taxes instead of the broader base of state taxes.