Deadline looms to defuse Pennsylvania's budget time bomb

HARRISBURG — Months after passing a partial budget that avoided some hard decisions, Pennsylvania's Legislature and governor face a deadline at the end of November to finish the job and plug a multibillion-dollar deficit.

The partially funded budget that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed in May was incomplete by design. It was approved amid uncertainty about the scale of federal coronavirus support and about the pandemic's effect on state revenues and costs.

Five months later, the $25.8 billion deal that funded many governmental functions and programs is expiring on Nov. 30, which is also the last day of the two-year legislative session.

There is little more certainty now about where funding for the budget gap, estimated to be more than $5 billion, will come from.

The General Assembly meets for three days next week before lawmakers head home for the campaign's final stretch, and there is no expectation they will finish their work on the budget before Election Day.