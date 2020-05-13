Dauphin County backs off, Beaver County continues on path to defy Gov. Wolf's coronavirus restrictions

Wolf's warning to counties Monday came amid increasing pressure from Republican lawmakers to lift his pandemic restrictions more quickly in additional areas of Pennsylvania and as several GOP-controlled counties declared themselves in open rebellion against his stay-at-home orders and shutdown of businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining.”

Republicans in Lancaster County, the state's seventh-most populous, showed no signs of backing off their intention to operate under relaxed restrictions starting Friday.

However, Wolf’s warning led some counties to rethink their approach, including Dauphin County, where Republican commissioners backed away from vows to reopen Friday. The county, home to the state capital, will instead stick to the state’s guidance, a spokesperson for the commissioners said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at least a few business owners, including of gyms, barbers and a restaurant, have defied the governor's orders at risk of losing a business license to operate.

In justifying his county's decision, Camp said the governor's restrictions won't stop Beaver County residents from traveling to neighboring counties or states to shop and spend money.