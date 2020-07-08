Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

Many of the lawmakers connected to loan awards emphasized they weren't part of the application process.

A spokesperson for Pelosi said her husband, Paul, is a minority investor in the company that owns the El Dorado Hotel in the wine-country town of Sonoma, Calif. Paul Pelosi has a 8.1% stake in the company, valued at $250,000 to $500,000, Pelosi's office said.

"Mr. Pelosi is a minor, passive investor in this company," said the Democratic speaker's spokesperson, Drew Hammill. "He was not involved in or even aware of this PPP loan." The firm, EDI Associates, is listed as a recipient of a loan between $350,000 and $1 million.

New York-based Foremost Maritime Co., founded by Chao's parents and run by her sister, was cleared for a loan valued between $350,000 and $1 million. McConnell, a Republican seeking reelection in Kentucky, said Tuesday: "Neither my wife, nor I, have anything to do with that business and didn't know anything about it."

The Shaheen & Gordon law firm in Dover, New Hampshire, got a loan of $1 million to $2 million. The firm is owned by Jeanne Shaheen's husband, William Shaheen. A title company partially owned by William Shaheen got a $160,000 loan and a half dozen companies he partially owns or another relative owns got loans, below $150,000.