Cumberland, Dauphin added to stay-at-home order; schools, businesses closed indefinitely

Gov. Tom Wolf said during a news conference Monday that Cumberland and Dauphin counties are among the new counties that will join others under the stay-at-home orders.
With 26 counties now under the order, Wolf said he has extended the order to April 30. Previously, the order was supposed to be lifted after two weeks.
Wolf also said that he has ordered the shutdown of businesses and schools for an indefinite period of time.
Cumberland and Dauphin Counties are expected to be added to the state's stay-at-home order, state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Harrisburg, reported on Facebook.
Kim said the order will be effective for the two counties at 8 p.m. Monday.
Gov. Tom Wolf has yet to officially issue the new information to the public, but he and the Department of Health will have a news conference at 2 p.m. to talk about the latest COVID-19 cases and action.
Kim said the order reiterates what Wolf wants residents to do - stay at home - though she notes that the order does allow law enforcement to question residents about the purpose of their travels.
The order will last through April 30, according to Kim, and all residents in the counties must stay at home except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services.
Here is a look at what is allowed under a stay-at-home order, according to the Wolf administration:
- Doing tasks essential to maintain health and safety or the health and safety of the family, such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional or obtaining supplies needed to work from home
- Getting necessary services for the family or household to deliver services or supplies to others - such as getting food and supplies for essential operation of homes. This includes volunteer efforts to distribute meals and other life-sustaining services to those in need.
- Engaging in outdoor activity while maintaining social distance
- Performing work providing essential products and services
- Caring for a family member or pet in another household
- Traveling for any of the above-mentioned provisions
- Traveling to care for elder, minors, dependents or those with disabilities
- Traveling to and from educational institutions to receive materials for distance learning or meals
- Traveling to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order
The Wolf administration said those traveling to perform life-sustaining work does not need paperwork to prove the reason of travel.
