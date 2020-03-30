Cumberland, Dauphin added to stay-at-home order; schools, businesses closed indefinitely

Gov. Tom Wolf said during a news conference Monday that Cumberland and Dauphin counties are among the new counties that will join others under the stay-at-home orders.

With 26 counties now under the order, Wolf said he has extended the order to April 30. Previously, the order was supposed to be lifted after two weeks.

Wolf also said that he has ordered the shutdown of businesses and schools for an indefinite period of time.

Cumberland and Dauphin Counties are expected to be added to the state's stay-at-home order, state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Harrisburg, reported on Facebook.

Kim said the order will be effective for the two counties at 8 p.m. Monday.

Gov. Tom Wolf has yet to officially issue the new information to the public, but he and the Department of Health will have a news conference at 2 p.m. to talk about the latest COVID-19 cases and action.

Kim said the order reiterates what Wolf wants residents to do - stay at home - though she notes that the order does allow law enforcement to question residents about the purpose of their travels.