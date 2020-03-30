Cumberland, Dauphin added to stay-at-home order; schools, businesses closed indefinitely

Though the majority of the cases in the state are in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions, with Philadelphia Monday reaching more than 1,000 cases in its county alone, the number of cases is rising in the Midstate.

In addition to Cumberland County's two cases, Lancaster County saw a jump of 30 cases, bringing its total to 97, while York County reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 54. Both Lancaster and York were already under Wolf's stay-at-home order.

Dauphin County will be the only other county in the area added to the stay-at-home order, and it saw one new report to add to its total of 36 cases.

Though Lebanon County is not included in the Monday order, it did have eight new cases in one day, pushing its total to 27. Franklin County saw a single case increase its number to 12, and Adams County and Perry County saw no new cases, remaining at eight cases and one case, respectively.

Two women who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 died either late Sunday or early Monday at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, according to the nursing home's medical director, Dr. Dave Thimons. At least 19 residents at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.