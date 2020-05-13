× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County’s state legislators toned down a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf about re-opening the county after the county commissioners pushed back on the legal and practical wisdom of the move.

The county’s entire legislative delegation signed a letter on Saturday telling Wolf they intended to move the county from the “red” to the “yellow” phase of the governor’s re-opening plan. That letter was never sent, and instead a letter requesting Wolf permit the move was released.

Correspondence reviewed by The Sentinel indicates that some members of the county’s legislative delegation have been pushing hard for the commissioners to get on board with defying Wolf’s COVID-19 shutdown order — a push commissioners said they believe to be an attempt to create cover for lawmakers who simply have a bone to pick with the governor.

On Monday, all of the county’s state legislators as well as its sheriff and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry — all of whom are Republicans — sent a letter to Wolf, a Democrat, that "serves to inform you of our request to move from the Red Phase to the Yellow Phase of your COVID-19 Phased Reopening Plan, effective May 15, 2020."

But the letter sent to Wolf isn’t the letter the local legislators originally signed.

On Saturday, state Sen. Mike Regan emailed county officials to ask for their signature on a letter to Wolf that "serves to inform you of our intention to move from the Red Phase to the Yellow Phase of your COVID-19 Phased Reopening Plan, effective May 15, 2020."

That letter already had the signatures of Sens. Regan, Judy Ward and Doug Mastriano, and Reps. Barb Gleim, Mark Keller, Greg Rothman, Torren Ecker, Sheryl Delozier and Dawn Keefer.

The three members of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners did not sign that letter, nor did they sign the second, less strident letter to Wolf that local legislators later publicized on social media. The commissioners instead sent their own letter to Wolf, stating that "we urge you to consider moving Cumberland County to the Yellow Phase," but without demanding a specific timeline.

The change in language — from legislators telling Wolf they were moving the county on their own accord, to requesting that Wolf do it — came after the commissioners had questioned the state delegation questioning the basis for their belief that counties were in a position to re-open on their own volition.

In a text message to The Sentinel, Gleim said "there were several drafts and multiple inputs" from the state delegation regarding the letter to Wolf, and "in the end, everyone agreed to the final on Monday morning."

Gleim sent multiple emails to county officials and staff on Friday, May 8, arguing that “you can open up the county because you run it, not the governor,” and indicating that state legislators were synchronizing such efforts in the region.

"I sent you sample letters that other counties are ready to sign to get central PA moving sooner," Gleim wrote in those emails. "Philly needs contained. We do not."

"It seems as if you are the only ones not wanting to take this important action," Gleim told county government leaders in one of the messages, adding that "your constituents are watching it unfold on social media, and in the news, and they want the same."

What exactly constituents are seeing, or being told, is what the commissioners say has them concerned.

On Monday, the commissioners issued an open letter to county residents stressing that the county is “not moving toward a unilateral 're-opening,' in the manner that some other counties have announced," and that it is "not promoting or advocating any actions that are openly defiant of the state of emergency."

The genesis of that message, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said, was inaccurate information propagated by state-level political figures as to what "re-opening" actually means, and the county’s power to do what is being asked. In a letter emailed to the state legislators on May 8, the commissioners said that state senators and representatives' assertions that counties could re-open themselves in subversion of Wolf was "simply not true."

"If you have evidence to the contrary, please provide it. Otherwise, there is no reason for this misleading statement to be delivered to our shared constituency," the commissioners wrote.

Eichelberger, a Republican, said he was concerned that the state's discourse was getting "locked into a narrative" in which approval or opposition of Wolf had to be absolute. Rather, the Cumberland County commissioners have said they will continue to work with and provide constructive criticism to the Wolf administration on how the county could be more quickly prepared for reopening — the best path, in their mind, toward actually getting there.

"We’re trying to deal with the governor in a less demanding, more respectful way to work together and get this accomplished sooner," Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, a Republican, said Tuesday. "I understand the frustration, but we’re not going to do something that isn’t supported by the law."

"A couple of our state reps have been pressuring us," DiFilippo said regarding the red-to-yellow letter. "I don’t know if it’s political because it’s [an election] year, but we’re trying to do the right thing.”

When asked about the legislators' communications on Tuesday, Eichelberger and Commissioner Jean Foschi, the board's lone Democrat, said the push from state legislators seemed to be accompanied by a public pressure campaign that was organized higher up.

While the commissioners said that they had received numerous thoughtful inquiries from concerned residents over the past several weeks — both supportive and critical of Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation order — the last several days have brought a distinct onslaught of heavily partisan accusations that the county isn’t doing enough to defy the governor.

"I would call the people who sent us emails to discuss it with them, and they would say, 'Barb Gleim said that you have the authority to open the county,' or 'Sen. Mastriano said you have the authority to open the county,' and those things aren’t true," Foschi said.

"I’m finding a certain common thread through some of these that makes me question how authentic they have been, or are, in their origin," Eichelberger said. "A number of the misconceptions are the same ones I am seeing being forwarded around by our state delegation, which we have tried to explain to them, unsuccessfully."

Enforcement

Those misconceptions are rooted in how Pennsylvania’s government structure fundamentally works, the commissioners said.

Firstly, Wolf is acting pursuant to his emergency powers under Pennsylvania law — challenges to the constitutionality of this have so far been unsuccessful in both the state and federal Supreme Courts. Counties, controlled by Pennsylvania’s municipal code, are not granted any authority to override the governor’s powers — some recent bills in the Legislature have sought to create such local control, but none have been successful.

Secondly, orders exist only so far as they are obeyed and, if necessary, enforced. But the enforcement mechanisms involved in Wolf’s COVID-19 shutdown are all controlled by the state, not the counties.

The Pennsylvania State Police have issued warnings — and one actual citation thus far, according to State Police records — to noncompliant businesses. Wolf has also said that breaking his pandemic orders will risk businesses having licenses revoked. Counties do not issue most of these, with the state directly controlling occupational licensing, health inspections, and other regulatory mechanisms.

Some counties that were initially enthusiastic about bucking Wolf on re-opening have recently backed off, citing similar concerns.

Rather than encourage county businesses to take such risks with state authorities, Cumberland County commissioners have said the best option is to continue leaning on the state to help the county put in place some of the measures that would help it re-open faster.

One of those is broader population testing in nursing homes. The county has been providing its own analysis to the state, based on case information, as to how to those infection clusters could be dealt with, Eichelberger said.

That effort looks to be bearing fruit, with state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announcing this week that the state will begin surveillance testing of such facilities, with the assistance of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The county has also been providing input to the state on handing out local portions of the federal CARES Act dollars, a significant portion of which Foschi said she would like to see go to the county so it could administer its own small business recovery program through the county economic development authority.

Wolf has thus far announced that 37 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have moved or will move from the “red” phase of COVID-19 mitigation into the “yellow” phase by this Friday, which allows for some additional activities, including retail, but still limits restaurants to take-out only, among other social distancing measures.

Calls for broader reopenings increased last week when Wolf announced that Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, would move to the yellow phase.

But despite the density of the Pittsburgh metro area, Allegheny has a much lower per capita case count, and much slower rate of infection, than the Midstate. Cumberland County has seen roughly 55 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks, while Allegheny has seen only 23.

All but one of Cumberland County’s 35 COVID-19 deaths reported to the state have been in nursing and personal care homes, a statistic seen elsewhere in the state, and one often cited by critics who say Wolf could be re-opening counties faster if containment at nursing homes had been expedited.

Delays with the state’s unemployment compensation system, which has seen over 1.8 million new job-loss claims since mid-March, as well as gaps in the federal small business loan program, have caused many legislators to call for re-opening on economic grounds.

But public sentiment does not necessarily lean that way. In a Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Tuesday, those who have lost jobs were actually less likely to think their state is not lifting restrictions quickly enough, with 13% of laid-off workers expressing this, versus 16% for the survey population as a whole.

In Pennsylvania, 23% of those surveyed believe restrictions are not being lifted quickly enough, according to Post/Ipsos data, but this response is highly partisan. Only 3% of Democrats believe re-opening is happening too slowly, versus 46% of Republicans.