Cumberland County's ARPA grants designed to address range of human service needs

Seventeen organizations providing a broad range of services will receive a total of $7.1 million in pandemic recovery grants from Cumberland County’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

County commissioners Wednesday awarded grants for programs that improve the physical and mental health of county residents directly or indirectly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list was the result of a review process that involved a team of human service experts who screened the grant applications for eligibility before scoring each proposal on a rubric, Chief Operations Officer Stacy Snyder said.

The county is making grants available to support health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts. No decisions have been made on the other two categories of county grants.

ARPA was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The legislation includes $350 billion for state, county and local governments.

Of the $350 billion, Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152. In September 2021, the commissioners approved the allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.

Since then, the county has developed a process on how to allocate the remaining $46.7 million. The action taken Wednesday represents the first round of grants awarded under this process.

Before taking a vote, commissioners reviewed the list during a finance meeting Wednesday, in which questions were fielded to Toby Fauver of Rockland Planning, a consultant the county hired to help in the process.

It appears some applicants on the final list are not based in Cumberland County, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. He asked if there are any controls in place to make sure the grant awards benefit only county residents.

Fauver said each applicant had to provide proof that the grant money received will be directly invested in the county and its residents.

During the review, the human service experts looked at areas where the county has already invested a significant amount of resources, Fauver said. Specific needs emerged.

For example, the experts found there was a major backlog of people waiting for services, Fauver said. Several recommendations involve projects that build capacity by acquiring or expanding buildings so that the applicants could add personnel to enhance service.

In one case, an applicant has options on a property that is about to expire, Fauver said. “If actions are not taken positively, they are going to end up losing the property they were looking at.”

He said experts also saw the benefit of growing the pipeline of mental health professionals training to set up a future practice in the county or the region. The Penn State University College of Medicine will receive a $1.25 million grant to create a psychiatric residency program at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill. This would increase the number of practitioner hours in Cumberland County.

Eichelberger asked if applicants understood that the grants were mostly meant for one-time expenses, not ongoing obligations that could carry over from year-to-year.

“That was one of those carefully considered items across the board,” Fauver said. Many proposals did not make the final cut because there were indications of a possible ongoing obligation, he said.

Tomorrow’s Neighbors of Carlisle will receive a $1 million grant to implement its program to transition people trying to reenter society after being incarcerated in prison.

The grant is being set up to provide a step-down level of county support over a five-year period that would enable Tomorrow’s Neighbors to operate a program while developing sustainable funding, Fauver said.

Before taking a vote, commissioners discussed whether to consider each grant award separately or together as a block motion. Emphasizing the urgency, Commissioner Jean Foschi had no preference.

“I don’t know if paralysis by analysis makes any sense at this point,” she said. “My homework is done and I would be ready to get this underway. They [the applicant organizations] are at their wit’s end and were counting on having an answer so that they can move forward with whatever process they have.”

Commissioner Vince DiFilippo made a motion to approve 17 of the 18 recommended grant awards on the final list of applicants in the physical health and mental health category. DiFilippo removed from consideration a recommended $130,000 grant for the Action Sports Project to develop a program designed to get children outdoors to improve physical and mental fitness, build character and encourage leadership through mountain biking.

“It’s one of the top 18,” DiFilippo said. “I just don’t see how that fits in.”

Snyder recalled several conversations the team of human service experts had with the Action Sports Project. She said one goal of the program is to offer children opportunities to interact and talk with one another to counteract the lingering effects of isolation brought on by the pandemic and its shutdowns.

The 17 organizations approved for grants will each receive a letter notifying them of the award, Fauver said. “That award is pending a variety of things including a series of background checks on the organizations.”

Under the grant program, each organization would incur costs first and then submit invoices for reimbursement, Fauver said. There will then be follow-up reports to determine if the investment of grant money has yielded tangible results, he said.

Eichelberger asked if the county should notify those applicants who did not receive funding under the physical health and mental health category of pandemic relief grants.

“I would not send anything out to anyone else at this point until all the projects across all the categories are awarded,” Fauver said. “There is potential for things to be in flux depending on how the other categories play out.”

The list of ARPA grants approved on Oct. 12

Sadler Health Center

$2 million

To support the construction of new health facility in the Mechanicsburg area

Penn State University College of Medicine

$1,252,304

To create a psychiatric residency program at Holy Spirit Hospital

Tomorrow’s Neighbors

$1 million

To support a program of reentry housing for individuals transitioning from incarceration to the community

PA Counseling Services

$698,000

To assist in the purchase of a property to increase counseling capacity that is capped due to a lack of space

Downtown Counseling Center

$450,000

To purchase or lease a building in northeast Cumberland County to establish a second mental health clinic that would meet the expanding mental health needs of children, teens and adults, especially among the impoverished and underserved

Family Health Council of Central PA

$381,170

To support the delivery of services for special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children in Cumberland County

Alternative Behavior Consultants

$323,130

To provide therapeutic counseling sessions and education services for parents and children who are coping with parental stress and family discord

The Salvation Army

$204,000

To provide rent and mortgage assistance funds especially to those with mental illness and struggling to get back on their feet as result of the pandemic

Bethany House of Cumberland County, Inc.

$150,000

To provide transitional support for young females that age out of foster care.

UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pennsylvania

$146,547

To support the hiring of two staff members for a satellite office in Carlisle

The Som Foundation

$130,200

To purchase a building in Carlisle to serve as an office for staff who provide family support services

Hope House of Cumberland Valley

$100,000

To purchase a large home to support stable living space for five to six women while they work to find permanent housing as they recover from the emotional trauma of domestic abuse

New Visions of South Central PA, Inc.

$71,862

To repair a facility so that staff can continue to provide psychiatric and case management services

PA Elks Major Projects

$54,245

To provide a specially trained experienced nurse to offer free community support to persons with intellectual disabilities and the families for care for the individuals

Family Promise of the Harrisburg Capital Region

$51,450

To help individuals facing homelessness find shelter and basic hygiene items

CONTACT Helpline

$50,000

To increase capacity for the service to provide Cumberland County residents with access to information and referrals for housing, food, medical services, mental health services, rent payment assistance and utility assistance

Mission Central Inc.

$50,000

To expand a program to repair and reuse used medical equipment