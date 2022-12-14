Cumberland County urges residents to review broadband map

Cumberland County officials are urging residents to review a national broadband map for the accuracy of internet service availability, speed and providers listed for their address.

If information is incorrect or missing, residents have until Jan. 13 to submit a challenge through a website maintained by the Federal Communications Commission.

Information collected through the challenge process will be used to update the map and guide decisions on where broadband investments will be made in the county and nationwide.

"In the past, broadband access was a nice-to-have,” County Director of Planning Kirk Stoner said Tuesday. “COVID has pointed out more than anything that reliable, affordable and convenient broadband access is necessary infrastructure. Nationwide, we’re looking at broadband under a different lens.

“If we look at it through that lens, we have to take this challenge process very seriously to make sure we’re making decisions on this infrastructure much like highway or sewer/water infrastructure,” Stoner said. “Decisions based on the most accurate data that we have.”

The national map will be used to competitively allocate $42 billion from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states for broadband improvement projects.

"I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide," said Brandon Carson, Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority executive. "The more accurate we can make the FCC map, the more we ensure we get a fair allocation of federal funding to expand broadband and ensure everyone has the same access to school, work and public safety."

Pennsylvania is slated to receive at least $100 million. Information that residents submit can help bring high-speed internet to every household by the end of 2030.

“At first glance, the map shows that we have broad coverage,” Stoner said of Cumberland County. “But I believe the devil is in the details when you start to dig in and look at certain areas to see where there may be coverage gaps and unserved areas. The task at hand is for our residents to review the map and to make challenges as they see appropriate. We need the map to be as thoroughly reviewed as possible.

“The western part of our county has some areas where it is underserved or unserved overall,” he said. “I think our county is in a better situation than some of the more rural counties in the north-central and northeast part of the state. Every resident should be vigilant. If you’re in western Cumberland County and the map shows it [your address] is being served, but it’s not, make sure you give feedback. It’s really going to take an effort from all residents to make sure that we’re not missing any information that should be reflected on the map.”

Stoner, however, takes issue with the timing of the challenge process.

“They need all the feedback by Jan. 13,” he said. “That date is unrealistic. Asking residents to do it over the Christmas holiday is unrealistic. Whoever is setting these dates should take a look at this and ask, ‘Is this going to generate the thoughtful and detailed input we’re looking for?’ As a state, we need to do this right. I’m not confident the outreach schedule they have now will achieve the results.”

Cumberland County has not done any broadband planning, Stoner said. “We are leaving that to the state and the FCC. We just want to make sure the word is out that this review and challenge period is active.”

In February, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the creation of a Broadband Development Authority to create a statewide plan to distribute federal and state funding for expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania.

In Focus:

To access the FCC National Broadband Map, log on to broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. From there, the reader can access information on their household by inputting their address. For information on how to submit a challenge, log on to help.bdc.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/sections/10467243210651-Consumers-Individuals. Challenges to the map can include:

A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map.

A location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified

Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect

The location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect.

Local residents can learn more about the broadband map and how to challenge its inaccuracies by attending one of the following listening sessions virtually:

Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. – Luzerne County

Hybrid listening session

In-person sessions will be held at Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, 7 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Click here to register and attend virtually

Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. – Tioga County

Hybrid listening session

In-person will be held at Bradford County Public Safety Center, 29 VanKuren Drive, Towanda, PA 18848

Click here to register and attend virtually

Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. – Union County

Hybrid listening session

In-person will be held at SEDA-Council of Governments, 201 Furnace Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837

Click here to register and attend virtually

Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. – Chester County

In-person only listening session will be held at Borough of Kennett Square, 600 S. Broad Street, 3rd Floor, Kennett Square, PA 19348