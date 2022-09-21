Cumberland County unveils improved forensics lab

Cumberland County commissioners and District Attorney Sean McCormack on Tuesday unveiled the newly improved forensics lab and showcased its work in forensic analysis.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Forensics Laboratory in Carlisle is one of four accredited labs in the state with technology that provides forensic services to help law enforcement agencies solve crimes in the county. The lab had first opened in 2003 offering minimal services to municipalities, but the lab has expanded with grant monies allotted to the county from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Current technologies and services include processing crime scene evidence, analyzing fingerprints and digital data and screening samples for controlled substances.

“So many cases have been solved using cutting-edge technology,” McCormack said. “Combine that with the talented forensic analysts, and it allows me to prioritize cases and take them to court, allowing the victims of the crimes closure.”

Commissioners were also on hand Tuesday to tout the county's forensics capabilities.

“In 2021, the county was able to establish a space for the forensic team and their technology to be in one place to work more efficiently,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said.

“Having this state-of-the-art lab provides the opportunity for the county to assist municipal police departments with forensic services in solving crimes,” Commissioner Jean Foschi said.

“In addition to solving crimes, the lab also organizes the county-wide drug take-back program allowing residents to dispose of expired medication safely,” Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said.

The drug take-back system was established in 2015, and to date, the county said more than 46,000 pounds of unwanted or unused medication has been disposed of properly.

The county forensics lab serves police departments in 16 municipalities across the county, and analyzes a wide range of evidence collected from homicides, assaults, property crimes, DUI enforcement and digital crimes against children.